Burger King debuts Lucky Charms milkshake

Major chains have been catching up to food trends for a while now. From Dunkin’ Donuts’ cronut to Starbucks’ unicorn frappucino, big brands are vying to become Instagram-worthy by launching their own versions of flashy, edible gimmicks.

Burger King is the latest to do so, with a Lucky Charms milkshake that may as well be another entry in the rainbow foods category. It also fits in with the crazy milkshake trend, which we’ve seen from Black Tap and New Territories, among others.

The shake blends BK’s vanilla soft serve with sweet syrup and Lucky Charms. It isn’t Burger King’s first foray into cereal-themed shakes — the fast-food chain already has a Froot Loops shake on the menu.

“Our guests can’t get enough of our cereal shakes, so we’ve extended the platform to include the Lucky Charms™ Shake,” said Alex Macedo, President, North America, for the BURGER KING® brand in a statement. "The mashup of our velvety vanilla-flavored soft serve and one of America's classic breakfast cereals is something we think our guests are going to love."

It’s available to order now for $2.99 at select Burger King restaurants nationwide. And by the way, in case you’re dieting and didn’t realize ordering it might set you back, it’s 740 calories with 17 grams of fat.

If there's ever a time to imbibe ridiculous, over-the-top beverages, we suppose summer is it — and this shake is available for a limited time, so if you’re gonna try it, you should sooner rather than later. At least it’s refreshing and potentially will transport you back to your youth, if Lucky Charms was your go-to morning cereal growing up. (Or maybe you still partake in it? No judgement.) ‘90s nostalgia, along with trendy beverages, will likely never die out.