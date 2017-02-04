Haters gonna date with new dating app that matches based on common dislikes

Haters gonna date. If you hate paying extra for guacamole or people who walk too slowly (we’re looking at you, left side of the steps on the subway walkers), your just-as-peeved soulmate is out there and a dating app aptly named Hater wants to help you find them. Hater is the first dating app to match people based on what they hate. Mutual dislikes can bring people together, like hating on that one jerk at work can bring an office together.

From cilantro to President Donald Trump, Hater bases matches on how much the dater likes, dislikes, loves or hates a topic. “What we hate is an important part of who we are, but it’s often swept under the rug in our public persona,” CEO of Hater Brendan Alper said. “We want people to express themselves more honestly. Plus, it’s easy to start a conversation with someone if you know you both hate pickles." RELATED: Half of Americans won't celebrate Valentine’s Day Hater still employs swiping to indicate your preference and Hater’s algorithm finds your equally cantankerous match. Once you have your haters to choose from, Hater allows you to break the ice with Cards against Humanity-esque conversation starters. No more, “Hi cutie,” just growing dust in your inbox while annoyance grows in your heart.