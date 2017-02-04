ADVERTISEMENT
Saturday, February 04, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 9:24 pm

Haters gonna date with new dating app that matches based on common dislikes

Because guacamole should be free, darn it.

Because guacamole should be free, darn it.

Haterdater.com

Photo:

Haters gonna date. If you hate paying extra for guacamole or people who walk too slowly (we’re looking at you, left side of the steps on the subway walkers), your just-as-peeved soulmate is out there and a dating app aptly named Hater wants to help you find them.

Hater is the first dating app to match people based on what they hate. Mutual dislikes can bring people together, like hating on that one jerk at work can bring an office together.

via GIPHY

From cilantro to President Donald Trump, Hater bases matches on how much the dater likes, dislikes, loves or hates a topic.

“What we hate is an important part of who we are, but it’s often swept under the rug in our public persona,” CEO of Hater Brendan Alper said. “We want people to express themselves more honestly. Plus, it’s easy to start a conversation with someone if you know you both hate pickles."

RELATED: Half of Americans won't celebrate Valentine’s Day

Hater still employs swiping to indicate your preference and Hater’s algorithm finds your equally cantankerous match. Once you have your haters to choose from, Hater allows you to break the ice with Cards against Humanity-esque conversation starters.

No more, “Hi cutie,” just growing dust in your inbox while annoyance grows in your heart.

via GIPHY

“Dating is supposed to be fun,” Alper said. “Somewhere along the line, dating apps lost sight of that. Hater wants to bring it back.”

Hater for iPhone is slated to launch Feb. 8, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The Android version will be available in the spring, but it is a “top priority” a company spokesman told Metro.

More about Online Dating

Don't let too many bad swipes to the right give you dating fatigue.

Single and Swiping: Tired of dating? Try these tips

If you’re single and swiping, it’s likely that you’ve felt dating fatigue before. It’s that moment when you just can’t look at another profile or go on another bad date. So you log off. You’re burnt out. Most online daters cycle through times of being proactive — sending and swiping — and times of inaction, when you’ve deleted or hidden your profile. But the way to a relationship is through consistency in the actions you take to meet people. RELATED: What should you really look for in a...
These colleges have the most attractive singles: Dating app CloverNew York woman goes on dates for money, but claims nothing happensSingle and Swiping: How not to break your resolution for love
Julian Edelman and the Patriots will look to win their second Super Bowl in the past three seasons on Sunday against Atlanta.

What time will the Patriots - Falcons Super Bowl start, end, finish?

The 2017 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots is this coming Sunday, Feb. 5.  Kickoff for the NFL's biggest game of the year is set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and the game will be broadcast live on FOX TV in the United States. Super Bowl games run a tad longer than typical NFL games as there is an extended halftime due to the elaborate halftime entertainment each year. So while most NFL games wrap up around the three hour mark, Super Bowls typically go...
How to score free food on Super Bowl Sunday

How to score free food on Super Bowl Sunday

Papagayo will pick up the check should the Pats take home the LI trophy on Super Bowl Sunday. The   contemporary Mexican chain — which boasts three city locations in Downtown Crossing, Southie and Assembly Row — will pay 100 percent of your food bill following a win for diners who opt to eat-in Feb. 5. Even if they lose (sorry), the restaurant will offer a 50 percent discount on all checks. That means, your chorizo-ladened queso fundido, chili tempura cauliflower tacos or chicken tinga burritos...
The Handmaid's Tale

Ad for 'The Handmaid's Tale' ready to bum out Super Bowl viewers

You’re watching the Super Bowl. You’re eating nachos, or maybe kale chips. You’re drinking beer, or perhaps beet juice. You’re pretending that football isn’t a barbaric sport, probably because, like most people, you didn’t see that Will Smith movie about the NFL burying reports about the sometimes-fatal effects of concussions. (‘Was it called ‘Concussion?'' you ask yourself, then forget before you can check your smartphone.) They cut to commercial. Watching Super Bowl commercials has long been...
Marcus Cannon and Nate Solder have done a terrific job keeping Tom Brady upright this season.

Nate Solder, Marcus Cannon stabilizing forces on Patriots' O-line

It's true that an NFL team will only go as far as its quarterback will take it.  But the quarterback will only go as far as his offensive line will take him. So, could you say an NFL team will only go as far as its offensive line will take it? If that's the case, it explains why the Patriots are playing in Super Bowl LI. We saw what happened last season when a patchwork Patriots offensive was line ripped apart in the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos. It wasn't a total surprise....
Anatole Abang with the New York Red Bulls.

Source: Anatole Abang's European adventure may not be over

Anatole Abang’s European adventure may not be done yet as the on-loan New York Red Bulls forward is not heading back to MLS but may be extending his stay across the Atlantic. Last summer, Abang was loaned by the Red Bulls to Hobro in Denmark’s First Division, the Cameroonian international getting the chance to play in Europe and maintain match fitness for his national team. “He won’t be returning to MLS,” a source close to the situation tells Metro. But what appears to be happening right now is...
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins will be one of the top names on the NFL free agent market this March.

When does 2017 NFL free agency start, begin? When is football combine?

One could easily make the case that the NFL offseason is just as big as the NBA, MLB or NHL regular season at this point as every football fan-base wants to keep up with free agency and the draft. Here is a look at the most important dates in the coming months.   Wednesday, Feb. 15: First day for teams to designate franchise players Tuesday, Feb. 28: Monday, March 6: NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Wednesday, March 1: Deadline for teams to designate franchise or...
Alshon Jeffery will be the top unrestricted free agent name available at wide receiver.

2017 NFL free agents list - QB, WR, RB, TE football free agency guide

Here is a glance at the top offensive (skill) free agents on the market for 2017. Unrestricted quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs and tight ends are listed, along with their team from this past season.   QB Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins Ryan Fitzpatrick, New York Jets Case Keenum, Los Angeles Rams Shaun Hill, Minnesota Vikings Matt Schaub, Atlanta Falcons Matt McGloin, Oakland Raiders E.J. Manuel, Buffalo Bills Blaine Gabbert, San Franciso 49ers Matt Cassel, Tennessee Titans Mark...
Odd couple: Rob Gronkowski and Jeffrey Tambor pair up for Tide to show America "a better way to clean." 

Jeffrey Tambor on not bro-ing out with Gronk for the Super Bowl

Jeffrey Tambor is a legendary funnyman, from “The Larry Sanders Show” to “Arrested Development.” This Super Bowl Sunday, you’ll see the Emmy award-winning "Transparent" actor do his thing opposite the New England Patriots’ Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski in a spot for Tide.  The 72-year-old actor calls in from Houston for the big game to talk about dabbing (really), his debut memoir “Are You Anybody,” and how he has no idea what "bro-ing out" is. Related: Kathryn Hahn on 'Bad Moms 2' and her Super Bowl...

Most Commented

ADVERTISEMENT

New York

SEE IT: New Yorkers, Americans pay respects to 2011 'Bowling Green massacre' that never happened17Photos

SEE IT: New Yorkers, Americans pay respects to 2011 'Bowling Green massacre' that never happened

Today 5:00 pm Today, Americans are paying mock tribute to the Bowling Green massacre, the tragedy that never was. White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told "Hardball's" Chris Matthews on Friday morning that two Iraqis masterminded the Bowling Green massacre, an attack on American soil, which served to bolster her argument in support of the Trump administration's immigrant travel ban.

Philadelphia

PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 201736Photos

PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 2017

Yesterday 1:14 pm The 25th annual Wing Bowl descended upon The Wells Fargo Center this morning, with thousands in attendance. The annual all-you-can-eat wings contest was founded in 1993 by Philly talk radio hosts, Angelo Cataldi and Al Morganti. Since the beginning, competitors from around the world were welcome to participate, but this year, only Pennsylvania residents were eligible. The winner, Bob “Notorius B.O.B.” Shoudt downed 409 wings to win Wing Bowl 25. As his prize, he took home $10,000, a Hyundai...

Boston

Julian Edelman and the Patriots will look to win their second Super Bowl in the past three seasons on Sunday against Atlanta.

What time will the Patriots - Falcons Super Bowl start, end, finish?

Today 6:04 pm The 2017 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots is this coming Sunday, Feb. 5.  Kickoff for the NFL's biggest game of the year is set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and the game will be broadcast live on FOX TV in the United States. Super Bowl games run a tad longer than typical NFL games as there is an extended halftime due to the elaborate halftime entertainment each year. So while most NFL games wrap up around the three hour mark, Super Bowls typically go...
ADVERTISEMENT
MOST READMOST RECENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News