Madewell, who prides itself on creating the always-so-perfect staples for your capsule wardrobe, has branched into intimates, launching online and in stores Feb. 7. The simplistic but comfort-focused bralettes and undies are your trusty answer to that first layer of the day.

The collection features soft-to-the-touch natural fabrics — pillowy brushed cotton and lighter-than-air lace and mesh — and classic, comfortable cuts that are both modest and modern. The 42-piece line is designed to be both weekend and workweek-friendly, in muted beige, stripes and classic white or black. Bonus: most pieces are priced $12.50-$35, meaning they’re made for wardrobe building.

We chat with head designer Joyce Lee about the enduring popularity of the bralette and how they incorporated Madewell’s DNA into the line.

With the rise of the bralette, what did you do to make sure Madewell’s version was extra special?

We wanted to be sure that once a woman puts the bralettes from the collection on, she feels amazing. That meant that we needed to find the perfect fabric that had the right amount of softness, the perfect amount of stretch and recovery, and durability that could survive being worn under almost everything — and we hope, every day! We also looked to create simple and clean lines as well as subtle details to make sure the collection felt in line with our aesthetic and approach to dressing. Each fabric group has it’s own set of design elements that set them apart.

We’ve seen the recurring trend of women reaching for underwear that is comfortable and practical — there was even that time where we were veering into granny panties territory. But now, do you see women reaching for sexier or more chic options again?

We think there’s a way to balance both — why can’t it be comfortable, practical, simple, but still pretty and subtly sexy? That’s what we hope is evoked from our line.

Are there any special fit details hidden within the pieces that you love?

The cotton group features convertible back straps and subtle stitching details. And we chose swan hooks and double-string straps for the lace group.