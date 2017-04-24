How to upgrade your outdoor space: the best deals on patio sets

Upgrade your patio with the best deals on patio sets this summer. Whether you're looking to make a big space smaller or a small space cozier, these sets will help you enjoy the outdoors more this year. We found the best sites to shop for the best deals for the outdoor furniture that fits your home!

1. Lachesis sectional with cushions; Wayfair - $503.99

This chic wicker sectional is perfect to place on a patio overlooking the pool or a deck looking out at the yard. Pair it perfectly with patterned pillows and blankets for a cozy outdoor space you won’t want to leave.

2. 5-Piece wicker small space patio set; Target - $399.99

Give your deck or patio a warm classic feel with an all-weather resin wicker patio set. It resists fading and has durable steel frames so it’ll last more than a few seasons. This patio set can elevate your outdoor space at an affordable price.

3. 5-Piece cushion dining set; Sears - $299.99

Relax and entertain on a modern designed patio dining set. Stationary chairs offer comfort and a glass tabletop is perfect for eating barbeque outside all summer. With UV protection chair cushions won’t fade and a scratch-resistant tabletop will withstand the weather.

4. Wicker Sofa Sectional Furniture Set; Amazon – $639.00

This stylish black sofa sectional set comes at a great price for a comfortable lounging space. The easy to clean sofa set has enough space for the entire family to gather on and is perfect for entertaining in your outdoor space.

5. Honey 4 Piece Patio Set; Pier 1 - $789.83

This set of two armchairs one settee and a coffee table is a classic way to bring life to your patio. The handwoven furniture is perfect for indoor and outdoor use and will at a stylish and vibrant touch to any space.

