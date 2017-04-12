The original Tamagotchi rerelease is only in Japan — but you can still find these nostalgic '90s toys

Fanatics of all things 1990s sit down: The original Tamagotchi digital pets are being rereleased.

The now-archaic-looking Japanese toys were a worldwide craze, with more than 76 million sold since Bandai released them in 1996.

The virtual pets started as a hatching egg, and players would have to feed, clean up after and play with their critters. If the pet was neglected, or grew old, it would die, but thankfully gameplay could be restarted so your guilt was fleeting.

While it may sound awesome to relive the nostalgia of nabbing one of these once-popular virtual pets, there’s a catch: So far they’re only available via Amazon Japan for 2,000 yen (around $18 USD).

But fear not, here are five other ’90s toys that are still available to tide you over until Tamagotchi comes stateside, as we’re crossing our fingers they will.

• FURBY

These slightly creepy owl-like robotic critters were the It Toy of the 1998 holiday season, and are still available today via Hasbro in coral, blue, teal and purple for $99.99 and a $79.99 “Furbacca” version based on the “Star Wars” Wookiee.

• BEANIE BABIES

One cannot talk about ’90s toys without mentioning these stuffed collectible fads, which were discontinued in 1999 only to return the following year due to consumer demand. Many Beanies are still available in stores and on Ty.com.

• POWER RANGERS

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers have remained relevant since their 1993 debut — long before this year’s lukewarm “Saban’s Power Rangers” movie reboot. Many action figures and games are still available at major retailers like Toys “R” Us, Wal-Mart and Target.

• SUPER SOAKER

With more than $1 billion in sales, this powerful water gun has been making a splash since 1990 and was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame in 2015. It’s found at all major retailers, as well as through Hasbro’s Nerf brand, which produces it.

• TICKLE ME ELMO

Unforeseen demand for this It Toy of 1996, based on the “Sesame Street” character, led to violence and soaring black-market prices that continue today. While the item morphed first into TMX for its 10th anniversary and then LOL Elmo and Tickle Time Elmo, you can still find the original on eBay and other auction sites.