The truth about dating with dogs

On this week’s episode of “The Bachelorette,” Rachel brought her best bud, Copper, on her one-on-one date with Peter and she’s not alone. A new survey found that one in four pet parents said they’ve brought their dog on a date.

Rover, a site that connects dog parents with walkers and sitters, found that 54 percent of dog people would consider ending a relationship if their dog doesn’t like their significant other.

And that’s not all: 24 percent make up songs to sing to their dogs (don’t be shy… admit it!) and 29 percent share more photos of their furry BFF than of friends and family.

“Young Americans are less likely to be homeowners or parents than previous generations, but one category they lead in, is pet ownership. They shower their dogs with attention and splurge on expensive gifts because their dog is their best friend, and they want to be their dog’s best friend too,” Brandie Gonzales, pet lifestyle expert for Rover, said.

The survey, which included thousands of people across the United States, found that overall, pet parents feel more like their pets are family rather than property. There are more than 54 million American households with a canine in the family.

Here are some stats on dog people and dating from the study:

- 64 percent of dog people admit to taking more photos of their dog than their s.o.

- 47 percent of dog people in a relationship said they’d find it harder to leave their dog for a week than their human partner

- 56 percent say hello to their dog when they come home, before the rest of their family

- 94 percent of dog people consider their dog part of the family

- 78 percent would include their dog in family milestones and events like marriage proposals, vacation and holiday cards

- 88 percent do things like leaving the TV on or getting another pet so their dog isn’t lonely when left home alone

- one in three have cried when leaving their dog at home

- 56 percent have celebrated their dog’s birthday

Dog ownership can be good for your health by reducing stress and lowering blood pressure. Rover’s survey found that three out of four pet parents get a boost during a “ruff” day from their dog or dog videos. And having a dog increases leisure time and physical activity by almost 70 percent.

Read the full survey here.