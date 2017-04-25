'Rainbow babies' give expectant moms hope

The most difficult event a parent can experience is the loss of a child. When the child is a newborn or in utero, the pain is particularly acute, and a subsequent pregnancy can bring about equally intense feelings of joy and relief.

A baby born after a miscarriage or stillbirth has come to be known as a "rainbow baby" — a term coined because a rainbow follows a storm — and a large and growing online community supports families in the celebratory and sometimes complicated feelings that can result from that pregnancy and birth.

On Instagram, there are more than 300,000 photos tagged #rainbowbaby, documenting the huge range of experiences involved in having a rainbow baby: Positive pregnancy tests, joyful expectant moms at every stage of their pregnancies, adorable photos of newborns and their families and inspirational quotes and tributes to babies that have been lost.

The Instagrammer olivers_branch posted a letter she wrote to her stillborn son, Oliver, before the birth of her daughter:

