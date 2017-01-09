One Chinatown

​BHCC is partnering with Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center (BCNC) to create a new arts and culture space for the community to convene to preserve and celebrate the cultural and creative assets of Boston’s Chinatown. The center is housed within the distinctive One Greenway building. Enroll in a BHCC course right in the heart of Chinatown—in business, math, theater, Chinese, psychology, sociology or the immigrant experience in literature.

New BHCC Chelsea Campus

​This spring, experience a course at BHCC’s new Chelsea Campus, located at 70 Everett Avenue. The new campus boasts plenty of lab space and smart classroom design, which means you can take more courses in Chelsea than ever. Want to complete a course in as few as seven weeks? Check out new Chelsea mini sessions in writing, business, computer science, math, behavior sciences and more.

The application deadline for Spring Semester is January 13! Apply now at bhcc.edu/apply

