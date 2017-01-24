If you’re looking to make a career change in 2017, you’re in luck.

Glassdoor just released its ranking of the 50 best jobs in America. With 14 positions on the job and recruiting marketplace’s annual list, tech remains one of the hottest industries to make a living. Data scientist claimed the top spot for the second year in a row.

To compile its ranking, Glassdoor looked at potential salaries, the amount of job openings (as of Jan. 1) and overall job satisfaction based on ratings shared by U.S. employees over the past year.

“This report reinforces that the best jobs are highly-skilled and are staying ahead of the growing trend toward workplace automation,” Glassdoor Chief Economist Andrew Chamberlain said. “Nearly half the list is comprised of jobs within the fast-growing technology, healthcare and finance industries.”

The time to find a job in these sectors has never been better as Chamberlain added that any company “with a mobile app, web presence or digitized data are struggling to fill jobs like data scientists, software engineers and mobile developers.”

Glassdoor’s Top 10:

1. Data Scientist

Job satisfaction rating: 4.4

Total job openings: 4,184

Median base salary: $110K

2. DevOps Engineer

Job satisfaction rating: 4.2

Total job openings: 2,725

Median base salary: $110K

3. Data Engineer

Job satisfaction rating: 4.3

Total job openings: 2,599

Median base salary: $106K

4. Tax Manager

Job satisfaction rating: 4.0

Total job openings: 3,317

Median base salary: $110K

5. Analytics Manager

Job satisfaction rating: 4.1

Total job openings: 1,958

Median base salary: $112K

6. HR Manager

Job satisfaction rating: 3.8

Total job openings: 4,339

Median base salary: $85K

7. Database Administrator

Job satisfaction rating: 3.8

Total job openings: 2,877

Median base salary: $93K

8. Strategy Manager

Job satisfaction rating: 4.3

Total job openings: 1,184

Median base salary: $130K

9. UX Designer

Job satisfaction rating: 4.0

Total job openings: 1,691

Median base salary: $92,500

10. Solutions Architect

Job satisfaction rating: 3.7

Total job openings: 2,232

Median base salary: $125K