Police officers fatally shot two men in separate confrontations hours apart in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The first shooting happened on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. in Canarsie, the other shooting took place early Wednesday morning in Crown Heights.

In the first shooting, police were responding to a call at 967 E. 99th Street in Canarsie, according to a statement from Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan.

Officers were investigating a report of a nonviolent emotionally disturbed person inside the residence when a man entered the kitchen, picked up a 13-inch knife and advanced at the officers, police said.

One officer deployed his Taser, which did not stop the man, who continued approaching the officers with the knife, authorities said. The second officer fired his gun and struck the man, identified as 63-year-old James Owens.

Owens was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second shooting happened at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, near 990 Atlantic Ave. in Crown Heights, a statement from Monahan said. That address belongs to a bar called the B-Hive Lounge.

Plainclothes officers and a sergeant on patrol heard gunfire and saw a man firing into the nearby lounge, police said.

After the officers exited their vehicle and approached the man, the suspect fled but then turned toward them with his gun in hand, authorities said. Two officers fired their weapons, and the man was hit in the midsection.

The man, identified as 18-year-old Joshua Martino, later died at Brooklyn Hospital.

A .38 caliber revolver police said he was carrying was recovered at the scene.

Investigations for both shootings continue.