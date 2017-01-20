From protests outside his pre-inauguration cocktail party in Washington, D.C., Thursday night to the estimated 200,000 people who will participate in the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, objectors are not letting Donald Trump take office quietly.

For New Yorkers unable to make it to the inauguration or to Saturday’s march, there is still a chance to have your voices heard in your own backyard.

A handful of events are scheduled to take place in New York City on Friday and Saturday to rally against racism, inequality and other causes as Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States.

Rally near Trump Tower

Friday, 11 a.m.

Near Trump Tower, at 721 Fifth Ave. at 56th Street

City Councilman Jumaane Williams, state Sen. Marisol Alcantara and Kirsten Foy from Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network are expected to be among those in attendance for what is being described as an act of civil disobedience in the vicinity of Trump Tower.

The rally, which is set to take place right around the time Trump will be sworn in, opposes his cabinet picks, immigration stance, plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act and more.

NYC Stand Against Trump

Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m.

Foley Square, 111 Worth St. in Lower Manhattan

The nonviolent, family-friendly event will host speakers from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and will then march to the Trump building at 40 Wall St., in the Financial District, to protest against deportation of immigrants, health care cuts, hate crimes and to defend the rights of women, workers and blacks.

Socialist Alternative NYC, Democratic Socialists of America, Green Party of New York State and Young Democratic Socialists are among the organizers of NYC Stand Against Trump. The event has more than 4,400 RSVPs on Facebook.

NYC Women’s March



Saturday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m.

Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, 47th St. between 1st and 2nd avenues

More than 61,000 people have RSVPed on Facebook for the event that aims to promote equality and “civil rights for every human.” Group registration is closed, but you can still register as an individual.

The march will go down to 42nd Street and head west to 5th Avenue, where it will turn north and continue to Trump Tower at 721 5th Avenue.

Additionally, a days-long protest outside Goldman Sach’s headquarters at 200 West St., in which some demonstrators donned monster masks, is set to end today.