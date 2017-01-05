Amazon.com is planning to open a brick-and-mortar bookstore and café in Manhattan, according to reports.

The exact location is unclear with the Wall Street Journal reporting a Columbus Circle location and the New York Post reporting the online retail giant will settle in the newly developed space in Hudson Yards.

“I don’t know if the final lease was signed yet, but I know the deal is happening,” a source told the Post. “There’s no way that deal is dying.”

RELATED: SEE IT: Hudson Yards' new landmark compared to Eiffel Tower and Stairmaster

The new store is expected to open by the end of 2018 or early in 2019, the Post reported.

The Manhattan site would be the first East Coast store for Amazon.com, which opened a store in Seattle — the company’s headquarters — last year.

Metro reached out to Amazon.com for comment on the new store, but is still awaiting a response.

Amazon also secured a $430 million contract with the nation’s largest school district, New York City, the Wall Street Journal reported. The district has about 1.1 million students in more than 1,800 schools.