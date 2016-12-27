Qualifying New Yorkers can now apply for 59 newly renovated, affordable apartments throughout the South Bronx. Spread across six addresses (1171 Clay Ave., 1183 Clay Ave., 1202 Clay Ave., 384 Grand Concourse, 1129 Morrison Ave. and 1038 Rogers Place), the units are all nearby in the Grand Concourse, Soundview, Foxhurst and Mott Haven neighborhoods. The availabilities are for those earning 100, 60 and 50 percent less than the area media income, ranging from $822/month studios to $1,875/month three-bedrooms.