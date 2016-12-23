The NYPD and another law enforcement agency have posted a combined reward of $25,000 to encourage anyone with information about the July explosion in Central Park that severely injured a visiting college student to come forward.

The money will go to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the incident.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will give up to $12,000, while the NYPD will give up to $10,000, and its Crime Stoppers unit up to $2,500.

Connor Golden, 19, at the time, was visiting New York from Virginia when he stepped on a homemade device that looked like a rock while walking near the Central Park Zoo on July 3. The device detonated, leaving Golden’s left foot mutilated. He had to have his left leg amputated below the knee after the explosion.

Golden, who now walks with a prosthetic leg, has returned to studying music engineering at the University of Miami.

Authorities said the device, which had been in a plastic bag, was made out of materials available at most hardware stores. Evidence indicated that whomever made the bomb left it in the park after it failed to detonate.

The NYPD and ATF ask that anyone who may have any video or photos of the area near the park entrance at 60th Street and Fifth Avenue that were taken before July 3 to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477 or the ATF at 888-283-8477.