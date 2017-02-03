Brooklyn College, can you feel the Bern?

Former presidential primary candidate and current U.S. Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders is slated to speak at the CUNY school’s graduation in May.

“We are honored to be able to welcome Bernie home this spring to this great college, and to have him send off the Class of 2017,” Brooklyn College President Michelle J. Anderson said in a statement.

Sanders, a Brooklyn native who attended the college for a year in 1960 before transferring to the University of Chicago, will also be granted an honorary degree pending approval by the CUNY Board of Trustees.