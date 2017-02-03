ADVERTISEMENT
Friday, February 03, 2017
SEE IT: New Yorkers, Americans pay respects to 2011 'Bowling Green massacre' that never happened

"Most people don’t know [about the Bowling Green massacre] because it didn’t get covered," Kellyanne Conway said on "Hardball."

Today, Americans are paying mock tribute to the Bowling Green massacre, the tragedy that never was.

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told "Hardball's" Chris Matthews on Friday morning that two Iraqis masterminded the Bowling Green massacre, an attack on American soil, which served to bolster her argument in support of the Trump administration's immigrant travel ban.

"I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre," Conway told Matthews. "Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered."

If you're scratching your head wondering if you missed that day in history class, you're not missing anything. The Bowling Green massacre never happened. 

Conway is right about two things: 

1. It is indeed brand new information, because the Bowling Green massacre never happened.

2. The event did not get coverage by the media, because the Bowling Green massacre never happened.

Two Iraqi nationals were arrested in Kentucky during the Obama White House and the news was covered by The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, PBS NewsHour, Foreign Policy, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and ABC News. 

"Two Iraqi citizens living in Bowling Green, Ky., who admitted using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) against U.S. soldiers in Iraq and who attempted to send weapons and money to Al-Qaeda in Iraq (AQI) for the purpose of killing U.S. soldiers, were sentenced today to serve federal prison terms by Senior Judge Thomas B. Russell in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky," the DOJ said in a 2013 statement.

Conway later amended her statement via Twitter, saying she meant to say "terrorists," not "massacre."

And Conway continued to defend her supporting alternative fact.

Twitter had some fun with the alternative news (see the gallery above) and New Yorkers created their own memorial in Lower Manhattan (watch the video below).

People protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban in New York City on Wednesday.

Lawsuit claims Trump travel ban discriminates against Muslims

The American Civil Liberties Union accused the Trump administration in a lawsuit filed on Thursday of violating the religious freedom of some nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries who have been barred from entering the United States. The ACLU filed the lawsuit in federal court in the Northern District of California on behalf of three student visa holders, including one Yemeni who left the United States and is unable to come back, according to court documents. The lawsuit is a proposed...
Some green card, visa holders return to U.S. after having been denied entry under travel banYoung Republicans and Democrats agree there's less civility in U.S. politics: ReportMore than 100,000 visas revoked amid Trump travel ban: reports
How to score free food on Super Bowl Sunday

Papagayo will pick up the check should the Pats take home the LI trophy on Super Bowl Sunday. The   contemporary Mexican chain — which boasts three city locations in Downtown Crossing, Southie and Assembly Row — will pay 100 percent of your food bill following a win for diners who opt to eat-in Feb. 5. Even if they lose (sorry), the restaurant will offer a 50 percent discount on all checks. That means, your chorizo-ladened queso fundido, chili tempura cauliflower tacos or chicken tinga burritos...
Ad for 'The Handmaid's Tale' ready to bum out Super Bowl viewers

