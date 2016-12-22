Ten people were arrested and charged after the NYPD found a battery of loaded assault rifles and handguns — some of them stolen — in two separate Brooklyn apartments.

Members of the 67th Precinct “A-Team” or Field Intelligence Unit and Emergency Service Unit served search warrants on an apartment on Kenilworth Place in Flatbush, one block from Brooklyn College, and the 100 block of East 51st Street in East Flatbush on Tuesday morning.

Police found six loaded guns, including an AK-47 assault rifle and a Mac 11 Machine guns, inside the Flatbush apartment; additionally, officers found ammo, a bullet proof vest and marijuana, according to NYPD.

The East Flatbush location yielded three more loaded handguns, ammo and marijuana.

Kelly Allen, 48; Dashane Young, 20; Jeffrey Dawkins, 48; Dean Young, 50; and Daniella Downer, 30, were arrested and charged with criminal weapons possession at East 51st Street. All but Dawkins were also charged with drug possession charges, according to police reports.

Delores Amos, 58; Shamel Amos, 29; Gwendolyn Edwards, 43; Isaac Jordan, 24; Joahim Manley, 16, were also arrested on weapons and drug possession charges, possession of stolen property charges, acting in a manor injurious to a child and having a gun on or near school grounds.

The investigation is ongoing.