Cashless tolling will be ready on all MTA-operated bridges and tunnels in the New York metropolitan region by the end of 2017, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Wednesday.

The Hugh L. Carey and Queens Midtown tunnels will kick off the venture in January 2017, according to the governor’s office.

Security will be increased with 150 State Troopers deployed to MTA bridges and tunnels beginning with the new year to “enhance security at key checkpoints, bolster counter-terrorism efforts and hold scofflaws accountable.”

DMV regulations will also change: after three toll violations over five years, a vehicle’s registration will be suspended; the MTA will fine those who don’t pay their tolls with a harsher fee.

"Open road tolling streamlines commutes, reduces inconvenience, and, along with bolstered security measures and new LED lighting and art, reimagines New York's crossings as part of our infrastructure overhaul to meet the needs of current and future generations of New Yorkers," Cuomo said. "This project is a transformative investment in our future that revolutionizes statewide transportation and helps us build a new New York."

