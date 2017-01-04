A train derailment during morning rush hour at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn left dozens injured, authorities said.

A commuter train derailed on Track 6 as it entered the terminal around 8:20 a.m. The train did not completely stop and struck a bumper at the end of the track, a witness told ABC7.

At least 76 people sustained minor injuries during the crash, the FDNY said.

Residual delays into Atlantic Terminal are expected, the LIRR said.

Additionally, police said to expect traffic delays and road closures in the vicinity of the terminal on Atlantic and Flatbush avenues as the investigation continues and emergency crews treat injured passengers.

The Federal Railroad Administration said on Twitter that its investigators are en route to the scene.