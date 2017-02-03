ADVERTISEMENT
Friday, February 03, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 11:59 am

Eat Here Now: Taiwan's salty cheese tea trend arrives in Queens

Three restaurants to check out in NYC right now.

Each week, I'll pick three places to check out. They're totally subjective and occasionally political, just like New York's dining scene.

Happy Lemon's specialty teas, including the Salty Cheese Tea (center)

Happy Lemon's specialty teas, including the Salty Cheese Tea (center)

Provided

Photo:

Happy Lemon

If there is one thing most of us can agree on, it's that cheese is good. Completely versatile and somehow the perfect complement in both savory and sweet dishes, it occupies rarefied space in the food world. But even given all of its bona fides, we were still a bit surprised to hear about Salty Cheese Tea, the new Taiwanese trend now available in Flushing. At the Happy Lemon bubble tea stand inside Queens Crossing’s newly revamped food court, the drinks ($3.50) start with brewed black or green tea (or even a chocolate shake) and are topped with a creamy cheese foam made with whipped cream, milk and cream cheese, finished with a pinch of rock salt. Stir it all together before sipping for the optimal experience. 136-17 39th Ave., Flushing

The wastED dumplings

The wastED dumplings

Mimi Cheng's

Photo:

Mimi Cheng’s

Acclaimed Blue Hill chef Dan Barber is getting the city onboard with his no-food-left-behind wastED program one restaurant at a time. His latest converts are sisters Hannah and Marian of Mimi Cheng’s, whose special dumpling for February repurposes some produce they’d been throwing away. The filling is made by finely chopping bok choy and zucchini ends and kale stems, plus rice cooked in water that's used to rehydrate shiitake mushrooms, with a peanut ginger sauce. The dumplings are available at both Mimi Cheng’s locations through the end of the month for $8.75 for 6 or $10.75 for 8. 380 Broome St., Nolita, 179 Second Ave., East Village

Russ & Daughters

Russ & Daughters

Provided

Photo:

Russ & Daughters at the Jewish Museum

For 104 long years, Saturday brunch was a wistful dream for Russ & Daughters fans because of the Sabbath. But thanks to technology, they’ve found a way at their uptown location, inside the Jewish Museum. Taking the work out of the holy day involves automated elevators, online reservations and prepayment, and best of all there's no waiting unlike their walk-in only policy on Sunday mornings downtown. The cost is $50 per person (with tip) for a set menu of deviled eggs topped with salmon roe, an appetizing platter of four fishes and all the necessary toppings, a selection of R&D breads with spreads, pickles and desserts, served with a glass of wine or grape juice plus tea or coffee. For $26, add two bloodies, mimosas, wine or beer. Get your reservation in by 3 p.m. on Friday for a 90-minute slot between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. 1109 Fifth Ave., Upper East Side

More about EVA KIS

"Raiders of the Lost Ark" seems a likely candidate for the film fest.

Brooklyn's anti-Nazi film festival Fash Bash Bash will do more to make America great again than Trump

A Brooklyn film festival is here to remind us of our rich cultural heritage of Nazi-punching this weekend. Lest we forget it wasn’t civil discourse or political collaboration that defeated Hitler’s ideology of hate and genocide — we Nazi-punched our way through a skirmish called World War II. Punching Nazis was then, and remains now, the civic duty of anyone who believes in freedom and equality for everyone, not just those who are white and Christian. Enter Fash Bash Bash: A Night of...
Hot Plate: Hanoi House's Congee & Clams reminds us summer will be back [3 Photos]The best restaurants for Valentine's Day 2017 in NYC [3 Photos]Best bars to watch Super Bowl 2017 in NYC [3 Photos]
Trump aide cites 'massacre' that never occurred to defend immigrant ban

Trump aide cites 'massacre' that never occurred to defend immigrant ban

By Gina Cherelus (Reuters) - A Trump administration aide corrected herself on Friday after a wave of criticism for referencing a 2011 "massacre" in Kentucky that never occurred to defend President Donald Trump's temporary ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries. During an interview with MSNBC's Chris Matthews on Thursday, White House counselor and spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway said Trump's recent executive order was justified in part because of the "Bowling Green massacre" of...
When's the last time you smiled like this?

2017 Boston Wine Expo promises good tastes, good cause

President’s Day weekend. The John Kasich of holiday weekends. No personality, barely relevant, thoroughly unexciting. It’s still a week ‘til Spring Training. The Bruins cling dispassionately to a playoff spot. Tom Brady’s fifth Lombardi is already a vague, quickly dissipating memory. Affect Belichikian deadpan: We’re on to President’s Day. Not this year. This year, the 26th annual Boston Wine Expo is here to save us from the doldrums. Join the Boston Guild of Oenophiles Feb. 18-19 at the...
Finding Dory

Stream This: Hooray, even 'Finding Dory' is political now

‘Finding Dory’ Netflix Instant So “Finding Dory” is political now. “Finding Dory.” The new-ish Pixar movie. It was the film Donald Trump was watching last weekend while protesters raged against his “Muslim ban” — a nice, animated delight about families being reunited, screened in the White House while real ones were being torn apart outside. We long for a simpler time, when light, funny, creative entertainments — featuring a talking octopus driving a truck — didn’t suddenly seem topical....
Patriots fans can't wait for Super Bowl LI to get underway.

Metro readers, Patriots fans predict Super Bowl LI

With loyalty, inevitably, comes bias. You can call Patriots fans a lot of things—rash, defensive, “friggin’ impervious to cold weatha, guy”—but disloyal isn’t one of them. On a week in which seemingly all of New England is drinking the Kool-Aid, we took to the streets of Boston, sought predictions for the Super Bowl, and gauged dissent amongst the ranks. Predictably, there was very little. Here’s what Metro readers/Patriots fans had to say about how this Sunday will play out:   Ross Lafontaine,...
How TJ the DJ keeps Patriots fans on their feet

How TJ the DJ keeps Patriots fans on their feet

Whether you know it or not, chances are you’ve attended an event deejayed by TJ Connelly. After all, he’s been the DJ in residence for Red Sox games at Fenway Park since 2005, and just completed his third season in that same role for New England Patriots games at Gillette Stadium. For audiences of tens of thousands, Connelly has curated the soundtrack of championship parades, clinches, comebacks and scores of other sports memories (and probably some forgettable moments, too). Every party host...
Coppersmith's Tom Brady-inspired BBQ platter is ringworthy. 

Where to watch Super Bowl LI in Boston

The Smoke Shop Viewing options: 10 large HDTVs Chef/owner Andy Husbands and Narragansett beer are teaming up for a Whole Hog Extravaganza, featuring freshly carved crispy suckling pig and buckets of fried chicken with “sexy gravy.” Fans have the option to reserve general admission ($45), club seats ($59) or owner’s box ($75) packages, each of varying food, drink and seating inclusions. 1 Kendall Square, Cambridge, reservations required, 617-577-RIBS   RELATED: Puppy Bowl: The only big game...
Laboratory equipment.

Family busted for running 'sophisticated' meth lab: Police

It was an operation Walter White might envy, until it all went bad. Plymouth Police busted a drug-dealing family that ran a “sophisticated laboratory” manufacturing methamphetamine, authorities said. Seven people were arrested, ranging in age from 18 to 41, in the sting at the Plymouth home on Wednesday. A juvenile boy was among those charged, but was not found to be directly connected to the manufacturing operation, police said. The raid was the culmination of a months-long investigation by...
Team Serial at the Peabody Awards in 2015

'Serial' producers to launch new true crime podcast

It’s true — Sarah Koenig’s crime investigations are back, just with a different name. “Serial” producers Koenig and Julie Snyder and “This American Life” creator/“Serial” co-conspirer Ira Glass, will launch “S-Town,” another true crime series based in rural Alabama. While Koenig won’t lend her own dulcet tones to “S-Town,” longtime “This American Life” producer Brian Reed will host when the podcast kicks off in March. According to Variety:  “The production of ’S-Town’ began when a man asked...

Most Commented

UniCredit writedowns ring alarm bells for Italian banks
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

The new 96th Street stop on the Second Avenue line.

Second Avenue subway eases congestion in just one month

Today 11:25 am When the Second Avenue subway opened on the first of the year, it changed the lives of many commuters, namely those living in Yorkville on the Upper East Side who had long walks to the 4/5/6 trains and then faced their notoriously tight cars and frequent delays. But those New Yorkers who still rely on the Lexington Avenue line have also gotten some relief. Read more at 6sqft...

Philadelphia

Hundreds of Philly residents attended the first workshop conducted by the Philadelphia Democratic

Trump's election spurs activists to help political novices run for local offices

Yesterday 6:04 pm Knowledge is power and a president is not a king, say political groups and activists who are offering advice to help people get involved in local politics. Spurred by the election of President Donald Trump, efforts are underway to get the “average citizen” involved in local politics, with the idea that making a difference starts at home. Two days before Trump took the oath of office in Washington, 450 people filled the pews in the Church of the Holy Trinity on Walnut Street, looking for tips on...

Boston

When's the last time you smiled like this?

2017 Boston Wine Expo promises good tastes, good cause

Today 11:17 am President’s Day weekend. The John Kasich of holiday weekends. No personality, barely relevant, thoroughly unexciting. It’s still a week ‘til Spring Training. The Bruins cling dispassionately to a playoff spot. Tom Brady’s fifth Lombardi is already a vague, quickly dissipating memory. Affect Belichikian deadpan: We’re on to President’s Day. Not this year. This year, the 26th annual Boston Wine Expo is here to save us from the doldrums. Join the Boston Guild of Oenophiles Feb. 18-19 at the...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter
MOST READMOST RECENT
ADVERTISEMENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News
Top Lifestyle News