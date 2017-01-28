Gotham West Market in Hell's Kitchen has spawned a sister location, all the way in Fort Greene. The area around BAM could use some new options, and the 16,000-square-foot Gotham Market at The Ashland (the luxury residential building whose ground floor the market sits on at 590 Fulton St.) brings eight new options.

RELATED: Eat Like an Insider: Glenroy Brown supports the 'mommas and poppas'

Lit by colorful glass chandeliers, there's a warmth to the space that's a welcome change to the industrial aesthetic that food halls tend to favor. There are four totally new restaurants: Apizza Regionale, serving regional Italian food and pies from John Stage, the founder of Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, who’s also behind Bar Granger, the market’s central cocktail and wine bar; rotisserie restaurant Flip Bird; and Southern smokehouse Mason Jar with 30 beers on tap. The market also has a rotating pop-up space, and its first tenant is Crown Heights’ Crabby Shack with several dishes like crab nachos exclusive to this location.

Two counters are still to come — Egg at the Bird, another Stage joint serving breakfast with housemade breads and Devocion coffee, and Spanish tapas and wines at Boqueria — but this is a good set to be getting on with.

Gotham Market at The Ashland is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. “until late.”