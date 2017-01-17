Both the New York Giants and the New York Jets attended last week’s College Gridiron Showcase, the two teams sending multiple representatives to the scouting and combine event. The event drew some top-tier seniors who attracted nearly every NFL team as well as several Canadian Football League franchises.

Per a league source, the Giants had five officials on hand at the event in Bedford, TX as they sent multiple scouts including Donnie Etheridge and David Boisture to check in on the several hundred players at the event. The Jets too were well represented and even general manager Mike Maccagnan was present for the workouts and scrimmage.

The Jets also had area scout Xavier Adibi and national scout Jack Truty present among others, per the source.

Another notable name present was Mike Bradway, assistant director of scouting for the Philadelphia Eagles, who had three representatives at the showcase. The New England Patriots had four scouts on hand including area scouts Tim Hefflefinger and Brandon Yeargen.

One of the standouts from the showcase was Rutgers offensive lineman Derrick Nelson, whom one scout raved about and thinks he did enough to become a priority free agent or perhaps even earn a late round grade. Nelson showed strong technique and good agility in the workouts as he turned in an impressive series of days as one of the most consistent offensive linemen present.

Some notes from the event:

- Brockport running back Dan Andrews out of Rochester, NY had a big week at the showcase. The Division III talent turned some heads as a source said that Andrews “created a buzz for himself with numerous scouts in attendance…The Detroit Lions scout raved about him.”

- Another small school product to create some buzz was Alabama State offensive tackle Jylan Ware. Not much was known about Ware but one scout tells Metro that he was impressive, including winning nearly all of his duels with SEC defensive linemen. His technique and hand placement was particularly impressive.

Another thing to like about him is that a source said that Ware measured in with a wingspan of 84 ½ inches.

- Other names who perhaps worked their way onto a draftboard or will be considered as priority free agents Ryan Reid of Baylor and Jomal Wiltz at Iowa State, both of whom were cornerbacks. Both players looked sharp at the showcase per a scout.

- Wisconsin quarterback Bart Houston had a good couple of practices and might have a career as an NFL backup. He showed good arm strength during workouts.