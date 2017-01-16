While Williamsburg starts prepping for the impending L train shutdown, the area does offer places that don’t require access to the overcrowded subway line.

Currently renting for $3,700, this one bedroom, one bathroom unit at 429 Kent Ave. promises an easy commute to Midtown or Wall Street via a ferry station across the street, and the nearby J/M/Z trains.

Proximity to the water doesn’t end with the ferry, with building amenities that include an indoor lap pool. There is also a rooftop with reflection pool and BBQ grills, fitness center with spa, children's playroom, resident lounges, and a large courtyard.

The apartment offers 800 square feet with modern finishes throughout, such as an in-unit washer/dryer and LG smart home temperature and appliance control.