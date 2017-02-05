Police have a "person in custody" in connection with the brutal slaying of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano, an NYPD source confirmed late on Saturday night.

The person is in his 20s and lives in public housing in East New York, according to media reports.



"We know they have the person of interest in custody. That's all I can confirm right now," said Karina Vetrano's father, Phil Vetrano, ABC7 reported.



“I’m literally shaking right now,” a close friend of Vetrano’s told the New York Daily News. “I want to see his face. I want to see if I know him.”

RELATED: Queens DA calls for DNA technique to solve killing of Karina Vetrano

Vetrano left her Howard Beach home for a jog around 5 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2016 and never returned home. Her body was found by her father at 9 p.m. about 14 blocks from home in the marshes of Spring Creek.

The M.E.'s ruled 30-year-old Vetrano's death a homicide. She had been beaten, raped and strangled, according to previous reports.

There will be a press conference at the 106th precinct on Sunday, but the time has not yet be determined, a police rep told Metro.

Stay with Metro as this story develops.