Your weekend starts now.

PODCASTS

RadioLoveFest

Meet some of your favorite faces you’ve probably never seen before at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s fourth annual festival bringing podcasts to the stage. See a special Valentine’s-themed edition of The Moth, Jon Favreau (the former Obama aide) and co. talking politics and, of course, Ira Glass of “This American Life.” Through Feb. 11, various locations, $35 and up

WELLNESS

Union Square Sweat Fest

Perhaps you didn’t make it as far as you thought you would with those New Year’s resolutions. That’s all right. If yours were health-related, get back on the wagon with Union Square Sweat Fest. With both free and ticketed events — including the launch party featuring soul yoga, giveaways, refreshments and spa services — this week of mental and physical wellness offers hip-hop, barre, bungee and aerial classes, plus a “Buddhist Advice for the Heartbroken” panel. Feb. 9-15, Multiple locations, Prices vary

VALENTINE’S

WeWork Pre-Valentine’s Day Market

Left it to the last minute, huh? No worries, you can still find an amazing and locally made gift at WeWork’s love-themed market, where drinks and hors d’oeuvres start your shopping experience with vendors like thoughtful lingerie from Peach, peanut butter treats from Jessie’s Nutty Cups, organic skincare products from Olie Biologique and more. Feb. 9, 5-8 p.m., free entry, WeWork, 135 E. 57th St., Floor 6

THEATER

“Blurred Lines”

When women have to march for their rights in the streets while “locker room talk” gets cozy in the Oval Office, it’s time to confront the normalization of rape culture in America. “Blurred Lines” is a new show for contemporary times, created by feminist theater troupe Girl Be Heard. It covers consent, equality, campus sexual assault and all forms of sexual abuse. Based on the company’s true experiences and research, each show is followed by a talkback with a special guest. Feb. 9-19, HERE, 145 Sixth Ave., $10-$40, here.org

PETS

New York Pet Fashion Show

It’s Fashion Week, but why should humans have all the fun? The New York Pet Fashion Show returns with a full evening of events, from cute pets in costumes to celebrity appearances, and even a “Best of Broadway” runway. This year’s theme is “Global Couture for Animal Rescue,” combining the twin goals of saving the planet and its creatures (all while looking great, of course). It’s emceed by Harrison Forbes, and proceeds benefit the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals. Feb. 9, 6-11 p.m., $50-$60, Hotel Pennsylvania, 401 Seventh Ave.

TOUR

Superhero Tour of New York

Superheroes were born in this city, and its streets and buildings have been the setting for many movies and TV shows since. Visit Midtown filming locations on this three-hour tour that include The Avengers’ epic showdown with Loki’s army, “Men in Black” sites, Clark Kent’s newspaper office and more. Sat., Feb. 11, 2-5 p.m., $35, meet at JHU Comic Books, 32 E. 32nd St.

COMEDY

“The Messy Show”

If the title didn’t already give it away, we’ll go ahead and say it: Neat freaks should probably just skip this one. “The Messy Show” is a comedy mashup show with improv, stand-up and sketch. But every act has one thing in common: They each leave the stage a little bit messier, using everything from clam chowder to fake blood (we warned you). This installment’s theme is “Severe Winter Carnival Edition,” and it’s hosted by SOAP and members of the Holy F— Comedy Hour. Feb. 11, 8 p.m., Superchief Gallery, 1628 Jefferson Ave., Queens, $10

THEATER

“Beardo”

The creative minds behind Broadway’s “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” introduce their latest punk-rock-opera across town, inside a church in Brooklyn. Pipeline Theatre Company’s “Beardo” takes on the myth surrounding Rasputin, the mastermind mystic who counseled the Russian monarchy straight to their demise — and also died under mysterious circumstances. In this indie allegory, he’s also a sex-crazed troubadour peasant. Did we mention it’s in a church? Feb. 11-26, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 155 Milton St., Brooklyn, $25-$40

PETS

Meet Your Match: Dog Adoption Day

Who needs human love when you’ve got a doggo? Gilt is partnering with the North Shore Animal League America for a dog adoption event this weekend at Saks OFF 5th in Midtown. Not only might you find your four-legged soulmate, you can also shop for stylish doggy outfits, collars, beds, toys, treats and more (because you know you’ve got to spoil your significant other on V-Day). RSVP for entry on either day; the first 20 approved adopters will have their fees ($300) waived. Feb. 10-11, noon-5 p.m., Saks OFF 5th, 125 E. 57th St., Free with RSVP

WINTER

Ice Festival

Whether or not this winter actually happen, we’re going to keep having our seasonal fun. This Saturday at Central Park’s Naumburg Bandshell, watch as one of the park’s 50 statues is carved out of ice by the artists at Okamoto Studios (mind the chainsaw!) while enjoying food and drinks from food trucks, or make your own at a molding station. Then at 5 p.m., join a silent disco dance party (headphones are first come, first served). Feb. 11, 3-7 p.m., free, mid-park from 66th to 77th streets

TASTING

Kosher Food & Wine Fest

Enjoy a decadent evening of feasting and drinking on the waterfront, all kosher. At the Kosher Food & Wine Fest, sample up nearly 300 varietals from over 40 kosher wineries from around the world, including Herzog, Psagot and the debut of a Terra di Seta Assai. There will also be tastes from local kosher restaurants and caterers to round out your evening (and keep you from teetering off Pier 60). If you’re interested, act soon: VIP access is sold out, and general admission is in limited supply with no last-minute tickets at the door. Feb. 13, 5:30 p.m., Chelsea Piers, 23rd St. at West St., $125