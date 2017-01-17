MTA looking for public feedback on LIRR Expansion Project proposal

The MTA is inviting New Yorkers to give feedback on a “completely different” LIRR expansion proposal, including a third LIRR track that won’t result in residents along the route losing their homes.

There will be six hearings open to the public on the LIRR Expansion Project, “a new proposal to improve service options and reliability for hundreds of thousands of customers, reduce automobile traffic congestion, and improve safety and quality of life for people in the project corridor,” MTA announced on Monday.

“When Governor Cuomo first announced this much-needed new project to enhance LIRR service, he promised an unprecedented level of public engagement to ensure that we are meeting the needs of the community and riders,” MTA Chairman and CEO Thomas F. Prendergast said.

“We have kept that promise and have also made numerous other significant commitments in response to public input - all to minimize impacts to local neighbors. We are continuing to listen to the public and I encourage regional commuters and local residents alike to come out to our hearings.”