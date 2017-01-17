ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 16, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 6:44 pm

MTA looking for public feedback on LIRR Expansion Project proposal

"We are continuing to listen to the public and I encourage regional commuters and local residents alike to come out to our hearings," the CEO of MTA said.

The MTA is inviting New Yorkers to give feedback on a “completely different” LIRR expansion proposal, including a third LIRR track that won’t result in residents along the route losing their homes.

There will be six hearings open to the public on the LIRR Expansion Project, “a new proposal to improve service options and reliability for hundreds of thousands of customers, reduce automobile traffic congestion, and improve safety and quality of life for people in the project corridor,” MTA announced on Monday.

“When Governor Cuomo first announced this much-needed new project to enhance LIRR service, he promised an unprecedented level of public engagement to ensure that we are meeting the needs of the community and riders,” MTA Chairman and CEO Thomas F. Prendergast said.

“We have kept that promise and have also made numerous other significant commitments in response to public input - all to minimize impacts to local neighbors. We are continuing to listen to the public and I encourage regional commuters and local residents alike to come out to our hearings.”

The LIRR Expansion Project team says the proposal includes:

  • No residential property acquisitions
  • Eliminating all grade crossings within the 9.8 mile project corridor
  • Building sound walls to reduce noise
  • Station upgrades
  • Additional parking
  • Increased reliance on private construction industry expertise to minimize construction duration, impacts and cost
  • Unprecedented level of public outreach to engage local officials, homeowners and other stakeholders and use their input while the project is being planned.

Those interested in attending this second round of hearings can speak to experts from the LIRR and New York State Department of Transportation on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.

There will be two meetings on each day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday's meetings will be held at the Yes We Can Community Center, 141 Garden Street, Westbury; Thursday's meetings will be held at the Mack Student Center at Hofstra University and the two meetings on Friday will be at The Inn at New Hyde Park.

For more information, visit http://www.amodernli.com/.

Related Links

(Update) LIRR, MTA pause negotiations without resolution 3 days before strike

(Update) LIRR, MTA pause negotiations without resolution 3 days before strike

Leaders from the MTA and a coalition of LIRR unions met in Midtown for the first time since talks broke down earlier this week.
Strike looms as LIRR, MTA talks break downMTA issues subway, bus, Metro-North and LIRR holiday schedulesMTA shows off progress on LIRR extension to Grand Central [16 Photos]
New Molly Qerim hot Instagram pics, photos, video79Photos

New Molly Qerim hot Instagram pics, photos, video

Molly Qerim has taken the sports broadcasting world by storm since jumping from NFL Network to ESPN two years ago. ESPN’s First Take is now the primary show on the Worldwide Leader every weekday morning – which basically means Qerim’s face is being shown in every gym and dentist office in the country. FOX Sports got a Qerim lookalike when Skip Bayless made the jump from First Take to The Undisputed a few months back as host Joy Taylor looks a lot like Ms. Molly. RELATED: Hot Charissa Thompson...
Dax McCarty is headed to Chicago.

Red Bulls trade captain Dax McCarty

The captain is leaving, as the New York Red Bulls shipped out midfielder and captain Dax McCarty on Monday. A league source confirms to Metro New York that McCarty, who has been with the Red Bulls since 2011 and has been captain for the past two seasons, is being sent to the Chicago Fire. The move is for $400,000 in allocation money, per the source. That is a significant amount for the veteran midfielder, who had grown into a fan favorite at Red Bull Arena. The story was broken originally by...
D.R.A.M. and Idnit

D.R.A.M. is a big baby with a cute dog — and he loves it

You can call him D.R.A.M., you can call him the name of his debut album “Big Baby D.R.A.M.” or you can call him by his birth name, Shelley Marshaun Massenburg-Smith. But what you should never call the Virginia native — who made his bones with 2014’s Latin-tinged “Cha Cha” and 2016’s summer pop smash, “Broccoli” — is hip-hop. That’s because D.R.A.M. worked long and hard to ensure that this debut would be as diverse as his listening habits, with "Outta Sight/Dark Lavender Interlude" sounding like...
Dont'a Hightower tries to bring down Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger in September of 2015.

Matt Burke: Patriots defense will finally face some big boy QBs

Statistically and remarkably, the Patriots have not faced a top 10 quarterback this season. That will change in a hurry. One could easily make the case that the four quarterbacks remaining in the NFL playoffs are, not coincidentally, the four best QBs in football. Matt Ryan and Tom Brady were the top two QBs in terms of passer rating this season, Aaron Rodgers is simply playing better than any QB in pro football history right now, and Ben Roethlisberger has had nine multiple touchdown throwing...
John Tavares and Ryan Strome talk things over.

Same old issues continue to plague Islanders

The scene was the Barclays Center press conference room. Standing in front of the Islanders backdrop, Jack Capuano bared his frustrations with his team to a room of reporters.  It was a moment that, honestly, could have taken place in October or November or December. “We signed some guys for reasons,” Capuano said after the Islanders’ 2-1 loss to the Panthers on Jan. 11, according to the New York Post.  “We want to give those guys an opportunity.” Without mentioning Andrew Ladd and Jason...
Ron Burgundy ... err, Ron Baker, should be the new face of the Knicks' franchise.

Crunch Time: Ron Baker is Ron Burgundy, Roger Goodell is a fraud

The best dirt from around the sports world on Monday, Jan. 16:   ‘I’m Ron Baker???” Sports has never been more entwined with entertainment, so if you’re a sports franchise that’s going nowhere in the standings – why not give the people what they want? Knicks reserve guard Ron Baker, who looks like a Von Erich brother from 1980s Texas pro wrestling, has become a fan favorite at MSG and a favorite in the Knicks’ locker room. He even cracked the Knicks’ starting lineup Monday against Atlanta. The...

Most Commented

Raonic dusts off Brown to advance to second round
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Dax McCarty is headed to Chicago.

Red Bulls trade captain Dax McCarty

Today 6:53 pm The captain is leaving, as the New York Red Bulls shipped out midfielder and captain Dax McCarty on Monday. A league source confirms to Metro New York that McCarty, who has been with the Red Bulls since 2011 and has been captain for the past two seasons, is being sent to the Chicago Fire. The move is for $400,000 in allocation money, per the source. That is a significant amount for the veteran midfielder, who had grown into a fan favorite at Red Bull Arena. The story was broken originally by...

Philadelphia

Mays Landing, New Jersey: 'Thank God for an honest jury,' says reputed Atlantic City crime boss Nicodemo 'Little Nicky' Scarfo after being found not guilty of the execution style slaying of Margate, NJ cement contractor Vincent Falcone. Phillip Leonetti (L) Scarfo's nephew looks to his uncle as he too was cleared of all charges, on Oct. 2, 1980.

Former South Philly mob boss 'Little Nicky' dies in prison at 87

Today 5:58 pm A former mafia boss who ruled South Philadelphia during the bloody 1980s died in prison over the weekend, authorities said Monday. Nicodemo “Little Nicky” Scarfo, 87, died at a federal medical center in North Carolina on Jan. 13 of various health conditions, after serving nearly 20 years in prison.  Scarfo was serving a 55-year sentence for racketeering and murder after being convicted in 1988 along with 16 fellow defendants, reported George Anastasia, a Philly mafia historian, at...

Boston

New Molly Qerim hot Instagram pics, photos, video79Photos

New Molly Qerim hot Instagram pics, photos, video

Today 7:20 pm Molly Qerim has taken the sports broadcasting world by storm since jumping from NFL Network to ESPN two years ago. ESPN’s First Take is now the primary show on the Worldwide Leader every weekday morning – which basically means Qerim’s face is being shown in every gym and dentist office in the country. FOX Sports got a Qerim lookalike when Skip Bayless made the jump from First Take to The Undisputed a few months back as host Joy Taylor looks a lot like Ms. Molly. RELATED: Hot Charissa Thompson...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter
MOST READMOST RECENT
ADVERTISEMENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News
Top Lifestyle News