A nanny was caught on camera allegedly burning a young boy trusted to her care with a hot curling iron.

The family said they noticed burns on the fingers and legs of their 2-year-old son. When they asked him how it happened, he said a hot curling iron caused it, WCBS reported.

The parents reviewed their Nanny Cam footage and said they saw the sitter Nosipho Nxumalo, 21, of Harlem, touch the iron against his skin.

The footage shows Nxumalo test the iron to see if it is hot before pressing it against the child's foot. He jumps back in apparent pain.

WARNING: Video shows graphic imagry