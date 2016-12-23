ADVERTISEMENT
Thursday, December 22, 2016
NYC's hottest restaurants and bars of 2016

In 2016, trends were left behind for some genuinely memorable food.

It’s been a bad year for, well, any number of reasons, but NYC dining couldn’t have been more exciting. We had new projects by juggernaut chefs (Tom Colicchio’s Fowler & Wells), fast-casual food got the celebrity chef treatment (Michael Solomonov's hummuseria Dizengoff), and we got some actually delicious takes on healthful food (the ayurvedic Divya’s Kitchen). Here are the biggest hits of 2016, an impressive crop of newcomers that look good to stand the test of time.

Lilia

Faro in Bushwick threw the gauntlet for inventive pastas last year, and Lilia is every bit as worthy of the hype. There’s no end to the surprises flowing out of the kitchen at chef Missy Robbins’ garage-turned-Italian bar and restaurant in Williamsburg. Starters like sardines and blowfish tail(!) lead into dizzying clouds of pasta, from ricotta gnocchi in broccoli pesto to aged goat cheese-topped corzetti. 567 Union Ave., Brooklyn

Paowalla

This was definitely the year that Indian food broke out of its rut, and nowhere better than in the kitchen of chef Floyd Cardoz. He brought back some favorites from the dearly departed Tabla, added signature items like the crazy tender vindaloo pork ribs, and put a spotlight on goat, a meat that deserves more attention for environmental and nutritional reasons. 195 Spring St.

Ichiran Ramen

This Bushwick ramen import hit New Yorkers’ sweet spot in two very important ways at its first North American spot. First, it tapped into our need for just one moment of even imagined privacy with its “flavor concentration booths.” Two, it simplified the ramen experience down to a single customizable bowl. The simplicity is completely Japanese, and the tonkotsu is just as you like it. 374 Johnson Ave.

A photo posted by Thai Villa (@thaivillanyc) on

Thai Villa

Flatiron’s modern Thai restaurant hasn’t gotten a lot of press, but those in the know have been flocking to eat beneath its chandeliers of glittering gold leaves or sip milk tea in cozy booths topped to look like you’re sitting inside a lantern. The warm service gives way to dishes like crispy catfish salad and royal pad thai served in an “egg net” that are both Insta- and wallet-friendly. 5 E. 19th St., G Floor, Flatiron

Le Coucou

NYC may be only second to actual France when it comes to French food, but we don’t tend to see a lot of exciting newcomers in the genre. Not so at this SoHo charmer by Stephen Starr, who toned down his bombastic style (Buddakan) to create a sleek but approachable dining room and installed Parisian expat Daniel Rose to wow the jaded crowds with rabbit three ways and pavé with caramel mousse. 138 Lafayette St.

Westlight

Just when we thought we were over rooftop bars, along comes a new destination we just can’t resist. Andrew Carmellini took over the entire 22nd floor of the new William Vale Hotel with a stunning indoor-outdoor bar boasting unobstructed views of Manhattan. Come for the cocktails, stay for the small plates (reserve a table to skip the line at the elevator) like fried stuffed olives and shrimp cocktail dumplings. 111 N. 12th St., Williamsburg

Olmsted

Farm-to-table is a worn mantra — at Per Se and Alinea alum Greg Baxtrom’s neighborhood charmer, they do things backyard-to-table. That includes keeping quail hens in a pen and a garden where asparagus, fiddlehead ferns and much of the rest of the menu is sourced. It’s a fitting tribute to the restaurant’s namesake, Central Park designer Frederick Olmsted, and so is the menu of comforting fare that gives vegetables the star treatment — while keeping most dishes around $20. 659 Vanderbilt Ave., Prospect Heights

Atoboy

Korean side dishes (banchan) are the main event here, with your dinner options consisting of a choice of three with a side of rice for $36 — a steal for fare by chef Junghyun Park, who previously headed up the two Michelin-starred kitchen at Jungsik. Unconventional pairings include smoked eel with green beans and octopus with kimchi, all served with familial warmth by a team led by Park’s wife, Ellia. 43 E. 28th St., NoMad

Second Avenue Subway

The Second Avenue Subway is getting its own burger

The opening of the Second Avenue Subway will mean losing one of our favorite punchlines. But whenever life in this city can suck just a little bit fewer eggs for a large group of people, the rest of us can make do. That's about to happen at noon on Jan. 1, when the Q train extension to 96th Street opens. In honor of this decades-long project finally being finished, 5 Napkin Burger is introducing the Q Burger: an Angus beef patty flavored with knockwurst spices, topped with pastrami, gruyere...
John Hamburg

John Hamburg on bringing Bryan Cranston back to comedy with 'Why Him?'

Sixteen years ago, John Hamburg co-wrote “Meet the Parents.” He loosely revisits the idea of a woman’s new guy meeting his potential future in-laws with “Why Him?” This time, Hamburg reverses the plot: It’s the parents (played by Bryan Cranston and Megan Mullally) who visit the new guy (James Franco). Cranston’s Ned is none-too-pleased to discover his daughter (Zoey Deutch) is in love with Franco’s Laird, a nouveau riche Silicon Valley god, who’s heavily tattooed, very randy and something of a...
We like the Buccaneers as they battle for a playoff spot Saturday.

NFL Week 16 best bets: Take Titans, Buccaneers, Falcons on the road

Roll with the road teams in this weekend’s NFC South tilts. Tennessee Titans (-4.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars This is a fairly generous spread in favor of Tennessee. The Titans come into this tilt off back-to-back wins against the Broncos and Chiefs, while the Jaguars have lost nine straight and just fired head coach Gus Bradley following their loss at Houston in which they blew a double-digit lead. The Titans have the upper hand in the trenches against Jacksonville. Tennessee’s rushing attack...
Hayley Squires

Hayley Squires on how 'I, Daniel Blake' is perfect for our grim times

Hayley Squires’ favorite film of 2013 was “The Wolf of Wall Street.” “I was so happy it was unapologetic. Everyone was like, ‘It’s so gratuitous!’ Yeah, because he’s telling the truth! How often do you watch a film nowadays where people don’t apologize for the tone they take?” she tells us, before adding, “It’s kind of like ‘I, Daniel Blake.’” As it happens, Squires is one of the two stars of “I, Daniel Blake,” the latest from Ken Loach, one of the great poets of the working class. For the last...
Passenger removed from flight after confrontation with Ivanka Trump

Passenger removed from flight after confrontation with Ivanka Trump

By Amy Tennery NEW YORK (Reuters) - A JetBlue airline passenger, who media outlets and a witness described as making angry remarks at the sight of Ivanka Trump on his flight, was removed from the plane on Thursday by the airline. JetBlue Airways Corp confirmed in a statement that a passenger had been removed from a flight set to depart from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, but provided no information on the incident. Another passenger on the flight, Marc Scheff, said that when...
Toni Erdmann

'Toni Erdmann' is that hilarious epic German comedy you asked for

‘Toni Erdmann’ Director: Maren Ade Stars: Sandra Huller, Peter Simonischek Rating: R 5 (out of 5) Globes Bear with us while we sell you on the greatness of a near-three-hour German comedy that has the same plot as an Adam Sandler movie. In “Toni Erdmann,” an eccentric father named Winifried (Peter Simonischek) wreaks untold havoc on the life of his workaholic daughter Ines (Sandra Huller). That roughly describes the setup for the Sandler joint “That’s My Boy.” But anything can be a masterpiece...
New Year's Eve at The Diamond Bar includes this "Super-Special, Semi-Secular Pop-up Gondola Confessional" where you can atone for your 2016 sins with Park Church Pastor Amy Kienzle.

Confess your sins of 2016 at The Diamond Bar on New Year’s Eve

Calling all sinners and beer drinkers! 2016 was a bad, bad year. But maybe you were kind of bad, too? Related: 7 ways to ring in the new year in New York City  On New Year’s Eve, Greenpoint craft beer hub The Diamond will transform its backyard gondola (which could double as a clutch make-out booth) into a pop-up confessional, with an actual pastor: Amy Kienzle of Park Church, a Lutheran ministry located nearby at McGolrick Park.  They’re calling it “semi-secular,” but “super-special,” and we...

New York

The Radio City Rockettes listen as Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to help The Salvation Army kick off its annual Christmas kettle effort at the Trump Tower Atrium Nov. 23, 2004 in New York City.

Radio City Rockettes will kick off Trump presidency with inauguration performance

Today 7:33 pm Andrea Bocelli backed out. Elton John declined. There are rumors the Beach Boys might go for it, but the Rockettes are indeed scheduled to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration. "The Radio City Rockettes, an original American brand, have performed at Radio City Music Hall since 1932 and, as treasured American icons, have taken part in some of the nation's most illustrious events such as Super Bowl halftime shows, Macy's Thanksgiving Day parades..." James L. Dolan, executive chairman of The...

Philadelphia

Carson Wentz has had the ball in his hand 950 times through 14 games.

Eagles worst team in modern history to lead NFL in time of possession

Today 7:51 pm If the trend continues for the Philadelphia Eagles through the end of the season, they could set some interesting history. The team currently leads the entire NFL in time of possession, yet they will not only miss the playoffs but also post a losing record this season. No team since the 1997 Chicago Bears (4-12) has ever led the NFL in this stat category and had such a dreadful season.  Typically, time of possession is a good stat, one that typically predicts success. Teams like the 1998...

Boston

The Patriots, as they usually are, will be heavy favorites in Week 16.

3 things to watch for from Patriots on Christmas Eve battle with Jets

Today 5:50 pm The Jets always seem to give the Patriots a tough time, but it will take a Christmas miracle for them to pull this one off. The 12-2 Patriots will host the 4-10 Jets on Saturday in hopes of improving to 4-2 on Christmas Eve. They’ve won their last two Christmas Eve games, in 2006 against the Jaguars and most recently in 2011 against the Dolphins. With a win, the Patriots will earn their sixth 13-win season in franchise history. Having already locked up the AFC East and a first-round bye with...
