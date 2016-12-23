It’s been a bad year for, well, any number of reasons, but NYC dining couldn’t have been more exciting. We had new projects by juggernaut chefs (Tom Colicchio’s Fowler & Wells), fast-casual food got the celebrity chef treatment (Michael Solomonov's hummuseria Dizengoff), and we got some actually delicious takes on healthful food (the ayurvedic Divya’s Kitchen). Here are the biggest hits of 2016, an impressive crop of newcomers that look good to stand the test of time.

Lilia

Faro in Bushwick threw the gauntlet for inventive pastas last year, and Lilia is every bit as worthy of the hype. There’s no end to the surprises flowing out of the kitchen at chef Missy Robbins’ garage-turned-Italian bar and restaurant in Williamsburg. Starters like sardines and blowfish tail(!) lead into dizzying clouds of pasta, from ricotta gnocchi in broccoli pesto to aged goat cheese-topped corzetti. 567 Union Ave., Brooklyn

Paowalla

This was definitely the year that Indian food broke out of its rut, and nowhere better than in the kitchen of chef Floyd Cardoz. He brought back some favorites from the dearly departed Tabla, added signature items like the crazy tender vindaloo pork ribs, and put a spotlight on goat, a meat that deserves more attention for environmental and nutritional reasons. 195 Spring St.

Ichiran Ramen

This Bushwick ramen import hit New Yorkers’ sweet spot in two very important ways at its first North American spot. First, it tapped into our need for just one moment of even imagined privacy with its “flavor concentration booths.” Two, it simplified the ramen experience down to a single customizable bowl. The simplicity is completely Japanese, and the tonkotsu is just as you like it. 374 Johnson Ave.