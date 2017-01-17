Transit workers gained a desired wage hike in a tentative contract agreement reached Monday with the MTA, their union president announced.

The contract for 38,000 union transit workers and another 6,000 others expired at midnight Jan. 15, after two months of negotiations that began with a rally outside MTA headquarters in November. The Transport Workers Union Local 100 pursued more than a 2 percent increase to wages they argued was commensurate with the improved economy and optimistic projections.

“We won a tentative contract with solid raises and other strong economic gains, moving transit workers well ahead of inflation and greatly improving their quality of life,” Samuelsen said in a statement. “That was our goal. We achieved it.”

Samuelsen shook hands with outgoing MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast around noon Monday signifying the agreement. The contract must now be ratified by the union and approved by the MTA Board.

"We're pleased to report that a tentative deal has been reached,” the MTA stated. "This proposed contract…is responsive to the needs of the hard-working men and women in the TWU Local 100 and is an affordable agreement that can be accommodated within our financial plan."

The tentative agreement provides for a 28-month contract that reportedly includes two 2.5 percent wage increases over the first 26 months and a $500 bonus in the last two months.

Articulated bus drivers — the accordion busses — will receive an additional dollar per hour, ABC 7 New York reported.

Better shoes and boots, as well as improved facilities for the 5,000 or so female transit workers, were also approved.

“We waged a multi-faceted campaign that raised the awareness about the value transit workers have to this city, the dangerous nature of their work, and the sacrifices they make to move 8 million riders a day,” Samuelsen said.