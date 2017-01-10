The “Harry Potter” universe just keeps growing, which means the “Puffs” story continues, too.

The off-Broadway show at the Elektra Theatre (300 W. 43rd St.) that tells the story of the Potter books from the perspective of the loyal, hardworking Puffs has spawned two new spinoffs. On special WizardNights from Jan. 13-Feb. 5, the evening’s performance of “Puffs” will be followed by a cast reading of one of two new productions by playwright Matt Cox.

“Nineteen Years Later Or; There and Back Again: A Puffs Tale Parts 1 & 3” is a reworking of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” while “Dude, Where’s My Fantastic Beast? Or; 30 Short Films About Magical New York in 1926 When a Puff Came for a Quick Visit and the Disaster That Followed Film 1 of 5” is a series of short film scripts “about magical life in a simpler time.”

If you’d rather dance the night away at the Yule Ball, other WizardNights will feature parties with music by wizard rockers Draco and the Malfoys, Tonks and Aurors, and Swish and Flick.

Performances are free with your ticket to “Puffs,” available at the Elektra box office and online. “Puffs, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic” runs through March 26.

Here’s the schedule:

Friday, Jan. 13: “Nineteen Years Later”

Sunday, Jan. 15: “Dude, Where’s My Fantastic Beast?”

Friday, Jan. 20: “Nineteen Years Later”

Sunday, Jan. 22: Tonks and Aurors

Friday, Jan. 27: “Dude, Where’s My Fantastic Beast?”

Saturday, Jan. 28: Swish and Flick

Friday, Feb. 3: “Nineteen Years Later”

Saturday, Feb. 4: Draco and the Malfoys

Sunday, Feb. 5: Draco and the Malfoys

