Authorities say the same man who has robbed a handful of Chase banks in Queens over the past two months struck again on Tuesday, stealing $5,000 from a branch in Maspeth.

The suspect has now stolen more than $17,000 from six Chase branches scattered around Queens, the NYPD said. As he has done before, the man casually walked up to a bank employee on Tuesday, passed a note demanding money, and was handed the cash, police said.

Authorities have released an updated surveillance photo of the suspect from that Dec. 27 robbery.

In the photo, the suspect can be seen standing in front of the thick glass teller's window. He is described as about 30 years old, 6 foot 5 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a white sweater with dark stripes, black jeans and black sneakers, with a black backpack slung over one shoulder.

All six robberies have been remarkably similar since the first reported incident on Sept. 30. The suspect has only stolen from Chase branches in Queens, usually in somewhat remote locations. He always enters between 2 and 4 p.m., and always passes a note demanding money.

Each time, the teller has complied, handing over between $1,000 and $5,000 cash, police said. The suspect has not shown a weapon or threatened that he was carrying one.

The suspect’s strategy is similar to nearly a dozen other would-be bank robbers in New York City over the last several months, although none of them has been as successful.

Anyone with information about he suspect should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-8477, or for Spanish 888-577-4782. Tips can also be submitted at the Crime Stoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting to 274637, then entering TIP57. All calls are confidential.