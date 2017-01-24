Danny Ainge isn't afraid to stretch the truth from time to time, especially when it concerns potential trades involving high draft picks. But I believe the Celtics boss when he says that he believes the top of the 2017 NBA Draft is one without a clear-cut No. 1. A year ago at this time, everyone was salivating over Ben Simmons - and lo and behold, he wound up being the No. 1 pick. Expect this year's draft season to be like 2015. Jahlil Okafor was at the top of most every mock draft from...