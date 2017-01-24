Ricky Martin might’ve gotten a bit too optimistic about Yorkville‘s Second Avenue Subway-influenced real estate boom, as Mansion Global reports that he’s chopped the price of his condo at 170 East End Avenue from $8.4 million to $7.1 million after just five months. This isn’t the first time the Latin pop star has had trouble unloading NYC real estate; in 2012 he put his condo in Noho’s 40 Bond on the rental market for $28,000/month. In 2014, he listed it for $8.3 million, but it didn’t find a buyer until a year and half later when it sold for the reduced price of $7.55 million.