The opening of the Second Avenue subway was MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast’s final achievement in the 25 years he has worked for the organization.

The chairman announced on Monday he is retiring from public service in a joint statement with Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Prendergast expressed special pride for the Herculean effort to secure a January ribbon cutting for the century-old project.

“[It] was a crowning achievement for the MTA and I'm proud to have been a part of such a historic moment,” he said.

Prendergast, 64, also emphasized the governor’s very active role in the new subway line and other MTA projects.

“It has truly been a privilege to have a hands-on Governor who is so invested in the MTA — both in supporting the largest Capital Program this agency has ever seen and by working so closely with us not only to fund it, but to implement that investment wisely.”

Cuomo praised Prendergast, who became the authority's CEO and chairman in 2013.

"Tom has been an incredibly effective chairman and CEO and among the finest public servants I have had the privilege of working with,” he said.

Prendergast had previously served as president of NYC Transit and president of the Long Island Railroad.