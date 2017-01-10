The idea for the Nasty Women Art Exhibition, opening Thursday night at the Knockdown Center, was born out of a desire to connect and cope in the wake of a Trump presidency.

Like so many, Roxanne Jackson was feeling “shocked and defeated” in the aftermath of the presidential election. But when the Bushwick-based ceramic artist attended a protest at Trump Tower that Saturday, marching alongside friends and fellow New York-based artists and curators, like Jessamyn Fiore and Angel Bellaran, she felt inspired to organize, rather than agonize.

“It planted the seed by giving me the motivation to be active,” she explains. “Being active in that march made me feel a lot more positive, and that would be something that could get me through the reality of a Trump presidency.”

The following Monday morning, she posted on Facebook, “Hello female artists/curators! Lets organize a NASTY WOMEN group show!!! Who’s interested???” then logged off to teach a ceramics class. When she checked back hours later, she found an overwhelming number of responses from artists excited to get involved.

She soon connected with Fiore, who would co-direct the show, and Bellaran, who would serve as curatorial advisor. They formed a Nasty Women team of organizers and put out a call for submissions. They agreed not to turn any artists away. The only requirements would be that works come from “self-identifying Nasty Women”; that they not exceed 12 inches in any direction; and that they be priced at $100 or less, with 100 percent of all purchases benefitting Planned Parenthood.

Fiore, who serves on the Knockdown Center’s curatorial advisory board, brought the idea to the venue’s co-director Michael Merk, who was immediately sold. “Our scale and the fluidity of our programming is designed for projects just like these — multi-faceted and far-reaching programs that defy disciplinary boundaries and engage diverse communities,” Merk says.