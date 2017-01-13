Not to rain on your holiday weekend, but we now have exactly one week until D-Day. Start building up your arsenal of positive vibes, resistance strategies, plans for action, self-care and more to deal with the next four years.



On Inauguration eve this Thursday, instead of lying on the floor in the fetal position while scrolling Twitter on your phone, here's a much more positive and constructive plan: go see Madonna and Marilyn Minter in conversation at the Brooklyn Museum.

The pop-goddess will accompany Minter — whose multimedia works are currently on view in the exhibition “Pretty/Dirty” — in a discussion on “art, culture, feminism and the current state of affairs,” according to an announcement from the museum. “Connecting Madonna, an artist, activist and philanthropist, with Minter, whose work explores cultural perceptions of women, this unprecedented conversation will highlight the impact of female artists within broader culture and social change.”

Tickets are currently on sale for members of the museum; at 4 p.m., they go on sale to the general public.

If you go:

Brooklyn Talks: Madonna x Marilyn Minter

Brooklyn Museum

Thurs., Jan. 19

8 p.m.

$50-$125

Brooklynmuseum.org