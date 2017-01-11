A man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest near Central Park Tuesday night, police said.

A bystander who heard a gunshot at about 8 p.m. near the Lasker ice skating rink in northern Central Park alerted a nearby police officer, who discovered the victim near 106th Street and East Drive.

The victim, whose name wasn't disclosed by officials, is in critical condition at St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital.

Officials believe the man walked out of the park before he collapsed on the sidewalk. A semi-automatic weapon was found in close proximity, near a bridge on the northern side of the ice rink.

The man, 30, is from Tennessee. His family had contacted their local police department after he disappeared soon after purchasing a gun.