Most of the films are short, under 20 minutes, and span issues like dating in the age of technology that allows you to see the future (“Glimpse”), a mother so overprotective that she disrupts the space-time continuum (some of you can probably relate) in “María Fernanda in Time,” and lighter fare like a sentient avocado (“Killer Recipe”).

Blame 1982’s “ Blade Runner ” for the trend of “dark, paranoid, dystopic” sci-fi films, says festival organizer Daniel Abella. The movie is based on the novel “ Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? ” by sci-fi icon Philip K. Dick, who already has his own darker film festival run by Abella. “But sci-fi can also be comedic in nature — it can shed humor on current or future developments, it can also have an optimistic take. I wanted to organize a festival that would be more inclusive.”

The New York Science Fiction Film Festival will debut for three days of speculation on Jan. 20-22, 2017. And it might surprise you to know it’ll be light on killer robots and alien invasions.

We live in dystopian times, so it seems appropriate that NYC is getting its first-ever sci-fi film festival early next year.

A special block features five films made with fledgling virtual reality technology. “We were looking for more than just a simple sensation, a storyline,” says Abella of selecting these films. “The new rules of cinematic grammar need to be invented in virtual reality, and we can see some of that in our current lineup.”

Many of the films are from abroad, as close as Canada but also Finland, Spain and Bosnia among others. Over a dozen of the filmmakers will be on hand to give post-show Q&As, as well as mingle with attendees after Saturday’s screenings at The Roxy Hotel, one of four venues hosting screenings.

The three-day fest won’t set you back nearly the cost of a Comic Con ticket, either — an all-access pass is just $35, and screenings on Friday night are free. “It’s really about building a community, and not everybody can afford $20 to go to a screening, so we try to offer that as a matter of appreciation for being there for us,” he says.

Ironically, sci-fi films are often more relatable than mainstream fare, Abella says. “Night of the Living Dead” used zombies to discuss race relations in the ‘60s. In “Earth vs. the Flying Saucers,” UFOs were a metaphor for the Red Scare in 1956. And Amazon’s series “The Man in the High Castle” poses a scenario that doesn’t seem too far from our own reality: What if Hitler had won World War II?

“Sci-fi is a good way of feeling out what’s happening in our culture,” says Abella, “and it can be used in a proactive way to say, ‘This is what’s going on and we have to take steps that sci-fi remains only sci-fi, not science reality.’ I think sci-fi is very useful.”