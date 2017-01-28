Marvel’s latest supernatural TV show will be like nothing you’ve seen before. In Legion, coming to FX on Feb. 8, David Haller thinks his lifelong visions are a result of schizophrenia — until an encounter with a mysterious woman with special powers makes him realize the things he sees might be real after all.

To get a better sense of Marvel’s new (eventual) hero, check out FX’s pop-up immersive art gallery Where?House this weekend. For three days beginning this Friday, Jan. 27 at Williamsburg’s Villain warehouse, you can step inside five artists’ interpretation of David’s troubled mind. Experience a picture of broken objects that only makes sense from the right point of view, or see an augmented reality painting that shows David’s conflict in bright, bursting, burning animation. A hall of fragmented mirrors — like being in an MC Escher painting — disorients you on your way to objects that cast shadows they shouldn’t and more trippy surprises.

Where&House is open from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with music and specialty beer from 7-9 p.m., and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.