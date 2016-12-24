Christmas weekend got off to a festive start for more than 3,000 Brooklyn youths on Friday thanks to the NYPD and a few of its friends.

Officers from Patrol Borough Brooklyn North visited all 10 of its precincts via two barrier trucks that were converted into sleighs.

The makeshift sleighs were festooned with lights and came complete with live music, caroling and more than 3,000 gifts.

But the elves in blue had a little help from the big guy himself as well as Wonder Woman, Elsa from “Frozen,” the Hulk, Captain America, Spider-Man and more.