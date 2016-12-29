Your reign in New York City is over, Sophia.
Despite topping the national list of most popular baby names for the seventh year in a row, Sophia was dethroned in New York by Olivia in 2015, the city’s Health Department announced Wednesday. Olivia was previously No. 3. Sophia, which topped the list since 2012, fell to No. 2.
Ethan held onto the top slot for boys for the second year in a row.
According to city birth certificate records, there were 773 Ethans and 595 Olivias born in 2015.
Here are some other interesting facts about New Yorkers and their offspring from 2015:
Top 10 baby names, girls:
Olivia, Sophia, Emma, Mia, Isabella, Leah, Emily, Ava, Chloe and Madison
Top 10 baby names, boys:
Ethan, Liam, Noah, Jacob, Jayden, Matthew, David, Daniel, Dylan and Aiden
Top 10 names by race/ethnicity, girls:
Latino: Isabella, Sophia, Mia, Emma, Camila, Sofia, Abigail, Ashley, Emily, Madison
Black: Madison, Skylar, Ava, Olivia, Mia, Aaliyah, Chloe, Taylor, Savannah, Kylie
White: Emma, Olivia, Leah, Sarah, Esther, Rachell, Miriam, Charlotte, Chaya, Ava
Asian & Pacific Islander: Olivia, Chloe, Sophia, Emily, Emma, Grace, Isabella, Mia, Angela, Charlotte
Top 10 names by race/ethnicity, boys:
Latino: Liam, Dylan, Ethan, Matthew, Noah, Jacob, Jayden, Sebastian, Daniel, Angel
Black: Noah, Liam, Aiden, Jeremiah, Ethan, Josiah, Elijah, Mason, Joshua, Carter
White: David, Joseph, Moshe, Jacob, Benjamin, Michael, Daniel, Samuel, James, Alexander
Asian & Pacific Islander: Jayden, Ethan, Ryan, Muhammad, Aiden, Lucas, William, Evan, Jason, Liam
Total births:
62,455 boys
59,218 girls
Birth breakdown by borough:
Brooklyn: 40,982
Queens: 26,848
Bronx: 19,887
Manhattan: 17,766
Staten Island: 5,261