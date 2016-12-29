Your reign in New York City is over, Sophia.

Despite topping the national list of most popular baby names for the seventh year in a row, Sophia was dethroned in New York by Olivia in 2015, the city’s Health Department announced Wednesday. Olivia was previously No. 3. Sophia, which topped the list since 2012, fell to No. 2.

Ethan held onto the top slot for boys for the second year in a row.

According to city birth certificate records, there were 773 Ethans and 595 Olivias born in 2015.

Here are some other interesting facts about New Yorkers and their offspring from 2015:

Top 10 baby names, girls:

Olivia, Sophia, Emma, Mia, Isabella, Leah, Emily, Ava, Chloe and Madison

Top 10 baby names, boys:

Ethan, Liam, Noah, Jacob, Jayden, Matthew, David, Daniel, Dylan and Aiden

Top 10 names by race/ethnicity, girls:

Latino: Isabella, Sophia, Mia, Emma, Camila, Sofia, Abigail, Ashley, Emily, Madison

Black: Madison, Skylar, Ava, Olivia, Mia, Aaliyah, Chloe, Taylor, Savannah, Kylie

White: Emma, Olivia, Leah, Sarah, Esther, Rachell, Miriam, Charlotte, Chaya, Ava

Asian & Pacific Islander: Olivia, Chloe, Sophia, Emily, Emma, Grace, Isabella, Mia, Angela, Charlotte

Top 10 names by race/ethnicity, boys:

Latino: Liam, Dylan, Ethan, Matthew, Noah, Jacob, Jayden, Sebastian, Daniel, Angel

Black: Noah, Liam, Aiden, Jeremiah, Ethan, Josiah, Elijah, Mason, Joshua, Carter

White: David, Joseph, Moshe, Jacob, Benjamin, Michael, Daniel, Samuel, James, Alexander

Asian & Pacific Islander: Jayden, Ethan, Ryan, Muhammad, Aiden, Lucas, William, Evan, Jason, Liam

Total births:

62,455 boys

59,218 girls

Birth breakdown by borough:

Brooklyn: 40,982

Queens: 26,848

Bronx: 19,887

Manhattan: 17,766

Staten Island: 5,261