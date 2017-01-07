The Saturday nightcap of the first day of the 2016 NFL Playoffs will feature a battle between the host Seattle Seahawks and the visiting Detroit Lions.

Detroit enters as the No. 6 seed, owning 9-7 record, while the Seahawks are the No. 3 seed and own a 10-5-1 record. If Detroit pulls of the upset, it will face the No. 1-seeded Cowboys next weekend. If the Seahawks win, they will face No. 2 Atlanta next weekend.

Kickoff for Seahawks - Lions is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at CenturyLink Field. The game will be broadcast on NBC and can be streamed online at http://www.nbcsports.com/live