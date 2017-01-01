After a tumultuous 2016, it’s safe to say we could all use a little uplifting in the New Year.

Here are 10 quotes to inspire you to make the next 12 months the best they can be.

“Let our New Year’s resolution be this: We will be there for one another as fellow members of humanity, in the finest sense of the word.” — Goran Persson

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” — Oprah Winfrey

“Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

“New Year’s Day. A fresh start. A new chapter in life waiting to be written.” — Sarah Ban Breathnach

“I hope that in this year to come, you make mistakes. Because if you are making mistakes, then you are making new things, trying new things, learning, living, pushing yourself, changing yourself, changing your world. You're doing things you've never done before, and more importantly, you're doing something.” — Neil Gaiman

“Your success and happiness lies in your. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.” — Helen Keller

“Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors and let every new year find you a better man.” — Benjamin Franklin

“Make a difference about something other than yourselves.” — Toni Morrison

“Every time you tear a leaf off a calendar, you present a new place for new ideas and progress.” — Charles Kettering

“We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called ‘Opportunity’ and its first chapter is New Year’s Day.” — Edith Lovejoy Pierce