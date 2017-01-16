Martin Luther King Jr. is possibly best known for his electrifying "I Have a Dream" speech, made during the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. But the civil rights activist and religious leader spoke on more than racial equality. King's books, essays and speeches dealt with peaceful protest, the power of love and standing up against injustices.

Here are 15 of King's most inspiring words, marking the annual day of service honoring his birthday.

Or, watch his triumphant speech in Washington below: