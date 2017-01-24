ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Tax Day protests planned after Trump refuses to release returns

Top aide Kellyanne Conway said Sunday that "people didn't care, they voted for him."

The calls for President Donald Trump to release his tax returns spanning several decades have grown stronger since his swearing-in ceremony Friday, but the president's team is doubling down on its refusal.

Top aide Kellyanne Conway responded Sunday to a "We The People" petition demanding the president  produce his tax information, by saying: "The White House response is that he’s not going to release his tax returns. We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care, they voted for him."

Conway walked back from that statement Monday morning, tweeting that Trump's taxes are still under audit.

Contrary to Conway's claim that "people didn't care," though, activists are organizing against the Republican president, who has broken with 40 years of presidential history in not releasing the information.

Twitter users are now calling for Tax Day protests on April 15 to pressure Trump into releasing the documents, looking to keep the momentum alive following last weekend's massive protests and rallies in Washington and other places throughout the country.

As Trump took his oath of office Friday, a petition on the White House-run website, "We The People," also appeared, compelling the federal government to release the president's tax returns.

"The unprecedented economic conflicts of this administration need to be visible to the American people, including any pertinent documentation which can reveal the foreign influences and financial interests which may put Donald Trump in conflict with the emoluments clause of the Constitution," the petititon states.

As of Monday morning, it has received more than 264,000 signatures, more than twice the number required for the White House to respond.

The latest Washington Post-ABC News poll indicates that 74 percent of respondents think the president should release his tax returns. Fifty-three percent of registered Republicans and 61 percent of self-identifying conservatives polled agreed.

Trump said repeatedly on the campaign trail that he would release his taxes after the audit was completed. But the IRS said, too, that while it won't release any information relating to audits, taxpayers are free to do so on their own. 

Last spring, Trump's campaign released a letter from his attorneys claiming the then-candidate was under audit, but several calls on the campaign to provide definitive proof — like documentation provided by the IRS itself — of the audit.

New York

Seen above is an LIRR train that hit a bumper in the Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn on Jan. 4, injuring more than 100 passengers.

MTA may become first transit agency to screen for, treat sleep apnea

Today 8:37 am In the wake of recent commuter train crashes in which engineers were later diagnosed with sleep apnea, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority wants to intensify its efforts to combat the disorder within its workforce. Under the proposal, the MTA’s sleep apnea program will thoroughly screen workers and provide specialized priority treatment to roughly 20,000 subway train operators and conductors, and bus drivers. The MTA assessed proposals from 13 health care companies for the program’s...

Philadelphia

A Philadelphia for all citizens

A Philadelphia for all citizens

Yesterday 8:10 pm When I moved to Philadelphia in 1984 for my first job, I would oftentimes, weather permitting, ride my bike to get to where I needed to go. Growing up in central Pennsylvania meant watching a lot of cornfields and wide open terrains pass by, whatever your means of travelling were. In Philadelphia, though, the landscape would change within a matter of seconds as I raced by. Back then, you could walk two blocks and feel like you were in a different city, and the same holds true today. Here at the...

Boston

High winds, possible flooding expected in Boston area Tuesday morning

High winds, possible flooding expected in Boston area Tuesday morning

Today 7:19 am Monday’s nor’easter is hanging on for one more day in the metro Boston region.  With 2 to 3 inches of rain expected through Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Boston and coastal areas.   The flood watch is in effect until 10 a.m.  In addition to possible flooding, a wind advisory is also in effect until 9 a.m. Gusts could reach between 40 and 55 mph, with higher winds expected along the coasts. According to the weather service, Rockport saw overnight...


