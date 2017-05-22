19 dead after explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester; Suicide bomber suspected

Police in the United Kingdom have confirmed at least 19 fatalities in a "serious incident" amid reports of an explosion, possibly caused by a suicide bomber, during an Ariana Grande concert on Monday. At least 50 are reported injured.

Witnesses reported hearing two loud bangs between 10:35 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. local time as Ariana Grande finished her performance. A CNN correspondent reported at least one blast from a hallway outside of the arena that resulted in bedlam as concert-goers attempted to flee the venue.

Some deaths and injuries could have been caused by stampede, NBC tweeted.

"We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming," Catherine Macfarlane, who was at the concert, told Reuters. "It was a huge explosion – you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out."

Police are treating the incident as a terror attack until they know otherwise, but are not saying that the attack is indeed terror-related. Witness report many children were at the U.S. pop star's concert.

Family members are posting photos of loved ones on Twitter in the hopes that someone has been in contact and knows if they are OK.

Videos on social media show people screaming and running from the venue.

Concert-goer Hannah Dane told the Guardian there was “quite a loud explosion heard from inside the Manchester Arena and it shook, then everyone screamed and tried to get out."

“As we got outside, lots of police came racing towards the area and the whole of the Victoria train station was surrounded by police,” she added. People were “screaming and crying everywhere shouting that there’s a bomb and also people were saying there’s a shooter."

Police blocked off roads and warned people to stay away from the arena.

"Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena," Greater Manchester Police said. "Avoid the area."

Officials announced a planned "controlled detonation" of a device discovered about a block away from the arena, but tweeted shortly after that the object thought to be a device was abandoned clothing.

Police are asking the "walking wounded" to identify themselves as paramedics are on the scene. Britain’s ITV Granada, the commercial Independent Television Network station for Manchester, reported people covered in blood fleeing from the arena.

Manchester Arena, the largest indoor arena in Europe, opened in 1995 and has a capacity for 21,000 people, according to its website. It is a popular concert and sporting venue.

Britain is on its second-highest alert level of "severe" meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.

A spokesman for Ariana Grande's record label said that the singer was "OK."

This attack calls to mind the December 2015 attack in Paris at an Eagles of Death Metal concert. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for that attack, which killed more than 100 people. It was the worst such attack in Europe since the Madrid train bombings of 2004, in which 191 died.

More than 50 were killed at an Orlando nightclub in June 2016 during a shooting by an Islamic State supporter.

