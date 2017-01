Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders brought some unlikely evidence to the Senate floor Wednesday: a giant printout of a tweet by Donald Trump.

Though the two are known for rarely ever seeing eye to eye, during discussions on the future of the Affordable Care Act, — Obamacare — Sanders' best argument against cuts to Medicaid and Medicare came from none other than the president-elect himself.

Trump's May 2015 tweet promised to protect the social services programs.

Here's the tweet: