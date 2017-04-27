Trump's first 100 days: How do they stack up?

Donald Trump is getting ready to celebrate his 100th day as president. How is the 45th president's first term going? Well, he thinks he has accomplished plenty.

"The dishonest media doesn't like to talk about what we've accomplished," Trump's campaign said in an email blasted out on Thursday.

The email went on to cite the appointment of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, the fact that he "ordered the construction of a strong, impenetrable wall along the southern border" and ordered restrictions on "immigration from countries compromised by radical Islamic terrorism."

Also in his first 100 days, Trump has golfed 19 times. He bombed Syria, dropped the MOAB bomb on Afghanistan, and lost his legislative push to repeal Obamacare. He has tweeted a lot.

Trump has also faced a wave of activism, protests and opposition unheard of in recent American history.

He has also signed executive orders at a blistering pace.

Read on to see how Trump's first 100 days stack up compared to past U.S. presidents.

John F. Kennedy

Shortly after moving into the White House, JFK signed off on the CIA’s disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion in an attempt to unseat the Communists led by Fidel Castro, who had just taken control of Cuba.

The ill-conceived plan to send U.S.-backed paramilitary soldiers who would lead another revolution fell flat as the soldiers failed to overwhelm Castro’s forces. The hearts and minds of many Cubans were already firmly with Castro.

Most of the 1,400 soldiers sent in on April 17, 1961, with CIA support were killed or imprisoned, and the incident remains a blemish on Kennedy's reputation.

Abraham Lincoln

Abraham Lincoln's inauguration on March 4, 1861, was promptly met with the secession of several southern states. A few weeks later on April 12, Confederates opened fire on Fort Sumter in South Carolina, kicking off the Civil War that consumed Lincoln’s entire presidency and the rest of his life.

Andrew Jackson

Jackson's election in 1828 was preceded by savage media commentary on the morals of his wife Rachel, who was accused of bigamy. When she and Jackson married 30 years earlier, they did not know her divorce from her first husband was not legally granted. She died shortly after the election of a heart attack, which Jackson blamed on the stress of the political attacks.

His inauguration was followed by a near-riot as raucous supporters stormed the White House and threw a wild party.

Barack Obama

On Barack Obama’s first day as president, he signed an executive order to close Guantanamo Bay – which, eight years later, remains open.

His election also spawned the Tea Party movement, which held protests and demonstrations opposing Obama’s policies well through his first term and arguably spawned the voting bloc that elected Trump.

Nonetheless, he enjoyed a 65 percent approval rating as he hit the 100-day mark in his first term. Trump's approval rating is around 44 percent, CNN reported recently.

Executive orders

Trump has signed more executive orders in his first 100 days than any president in 72 years, but do any of them really matter?

Of Trump’s legislative goals, only one – his move to dismantle Obamacare with the American Health Care Act – made it into Congress, and it didn’t even get to a vote, NPR reported.

The other executive orders concerned renaming VA clinics, encouraging people to fly the flag, personal matters and rolling back Democratic-enacted regulations via the Congressional Review Act.

Trump's total of 29 executive orders in his first 100 days surpasses Obama’s 19 during the same timeframe but falls short of FDR, who signed 99 such orders in 100 days, according to KTLA.