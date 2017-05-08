Vet who killed her therapy dog commits suicide

An Army veteran who broadcast herself murdering her dog on Facebook Live is believed to have taken her own life.

Marinna Rollins, 23, was found dead in her Fayetteville, North Carolina home on Sunday, just weeks after she went viral for allegedly murdering the dog whose duty was to provide her with psychological care.

Rollins was found dead around 3 a.m. at her home on the 5600 block of Netherfield Place by friends who called police, according to CBS North Carolina.

Rollins allegedly tied her service dog, Cam, to a tree and shot it five times. Her boyfriend Jerren Heng, 26, also taped himself pumping five bullets into the animal’s body. The two could be heard laughing as they shot the defenseless animal, Fox News reported. Both were arrested April 24 and charged with animal cruelty.

In the video Rollins reportedly could be heard speaking to the dog before burying it in a shallow grave.

“It's been real ... I love you, you're my puppy, you're a good puppy,” a female voice could be heard saying, according to ABC11.

The grisly slaying, believed to have occurred a week or two before their arrest, was videotaped and uploaded to Facebook by an acquaintance of Rollins’ who hoped the video would lead to punishment. A “Justice for Cam” Facebook page demanded prosecution of the couple.

According to CBS, Rollins’ estranged husband gave her the dog, a pitbull she named “Cambouis,” to be her “emotional support dog” as she coped with “severe PTSD” due to an undisclosed incident while stationed in South Korea.

Heng is still facing animal cruelty charges for the incident.