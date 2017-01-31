For New England fans, trekking to the Super Bowl this weekend could mean seeing Tom Brady make NFL history. Of course, the chance to witness the star quarterback collect his fifth Super Bowl ring comes with a hefty price tag — one that would require 183 hours of work to cover, according to government data. Traveling to Houston for a few days and getting into the game on Feb. 5 would add up to thousands of dollars.

To gauge how much Boston-area residents would have to shell out to see their team take on the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, NerdWallet tallied the costs of a game ticket, lodging accommodations in Houston and round-trip airfare on the two days after the Patriots clinched their berth. The cheapest path we found came out to $4,222. Here’s a breakdown of those expenses:

For details on how we arrived at each expense, see our methodology.

For now, forget about the added expenses of getting around Houston and filling up on hot dogs at the stadium. Tally the costs of the least expensive ticket ($3,286); three nights in the lowest-priced hotel room and split in half with a travel buddy ($195); and a cheap flight ($741), and you’re looking at a total of $4,222. Let’s put that figure in perspective:

