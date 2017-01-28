ADVERTISEMENT
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Today 3:15 pm

Do you regret voting for Donald Trump? Don't worry, you're not alone

Groups for former supporters are popping up on Twitter and Facebook.

Do you regret voting for Donald Trump? Don’t worry, you’re not alone

President Donald Trump has only been in office for one week, but some Americans who helped put him there are already withdrawing their support.

They're taking to social media to express their concern, disappointment and fear as the president began making changes soon after he occupied the Oval Office.

Trump has backpedaled on several campaign promises that hooked voters, such as his vow to investigate Democratic contender Hillary Clinton’s email scandal and building the wealthiest presidential Cabinet in history — despite attacking Clinton’s Wall Street ties and vowing to “drain the swamp.” 

He has also issued a slew of executive orders that ranged from declaring his inauguration a national holiday to unraveling Affordable Care Act regulations, banning refugees and travelers from Syria and six other mostly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. and ordering the construction of the wall between the country and Mexico. 

As his former supporters made their voices heard online, one Twitter account, @Trump_Regrets, is putting their thoughts into one spot by retweeting them.

Concerns ranged from the Dakota Access Pipeline, which Trump ordered plans to move forward on, to women’s rights and his inability to stop tweeting “nonsense” despite occupying the highest office in the land. 

Take a look: 

There is also an “I Regret Voting for Donald Trump in 2016” Facebook page, with many members encouraging his supporters and others to call their senators to express their dissatisfaction with the president and “join the resistance."

And with a Republican-heavy current government, they’re also urged to start thinking now about the 2018 midterm elections. The House and Senate and many governorships, state legislative seats and local offices will be on the table to possibly give Democrats or less-right Republicans a chance to gain momentum before the 2020 presidential election. 

